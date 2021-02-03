ŠKODA ENYAQ iV offers Design Selections reflecting the style of modern living environments and a new product range structure

With the new ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA AUTO is also launching a clear new product range structure and an innovative interior concept as it enters the era of electric mobility. The first ŠKODA model based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB) offers customisable Design Selections for the interior. The optional Design Selections are oriented towards modern living environments and extend the existing equipment lines. The colours and materials are perfectly coordinated. In the following interview, Kateřina Vránová, Head of Colour & Trim Design at ŠKODA AUTO and her colleague Stefan Webelhorst, talk about the selection of materials, many of which are natural, sustainably processed or recycled, and demonstrate in a video how easy it is to configure the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV in just six steps.

The all-electric ŠKODA ENYAQ iV SUV is the Czech manufacturer’s first production model based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB) and combines innovative technologies with a progressive and emotive design language. The ENYAQ iV is produced at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making it the only MEB model in Europe outside of Germany. In addition to locally emission-free drivetrains, ŠKODA AUTO is committed to sustainability. In the interior of the ENYAQ iV, this is underlined by the use of leather tanned without chemicals with an extract from olive leaves, as well as upholstery made from a blend of virgin wool and polyester from recycled PET bottles.

The blend of 60 per cent recycled polyester and 40 per cent virgin wool also ensures a pleasant seating climate. Wool is one of the most moisture-absorbent natural fibres. It has a cooling effect, is breathable and also filters out pollutants and odours from the surrounding air. The virgin wool used is independently tested and certified according to the Woolmark Company’s strict assessment criteria. The seat covers carry the Wool Blend Performance label for products that contain between 30 and 49.9 per cent virgin wool.

The new offer structure is transparent and user-friendly with a total of twelve uniquely coordinated Design Selections attuned to different lifestyles ranging from modern or luxurious to sporty. Depending on the battery size, drivetrain and model variant, customers can choose from up to five of these living worlds. Customisation options are grouped into eleven theme packages, and several features and services are available for all trim levels.

What is the philosophy behind the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV Design Selections?

Kateřina Vránová: For many people, their car is just as personal a place as their own home, where they spend a lot of time and want to feel comfortable. Just as with a person’s home, tastes vary greatly. Some customers prefer a modern and clear atmosphere; others prioritise exclusivity and comfort or a particularly sporty look. With the Design Selections, we draw inspiration from these living worlds, transfer them to the ENYAQ iV and extend that at-home feeling to the vehicle. Our team has taken great care to ensure that the colours and materials coordinate perfectly. Everything is designed to enhance the desired lifestyle, without the customer having to think about the ideal combination of details.

Which living worlds are available in the ENYAQ iV?

Stefan Webelhorst: The ENYAQ iV 50 features the entry Design Selection ‘Studio’, in which form follows function to create an uncluttered ambience. Starting with the ENYAQ iV 60, the Selection ‘Loft’ comes as standard. It reflects the style of modern apartments for young families. The Selections ‘Lounge’ and ‘Suite’ are more exclusive, offering, for example, leather upholstery or piano lacquer trim. The two Selections ‘RS Lounge’ and ‘RS Suite’ for the ENYAQ iV vRS are sporty. More living worlds are planned for later SPORTLINE and L&K variants. The ‘Lodge’ and ‘ecoSuite’ Selections are particularly close to my heart.

Why? What distinguishes these two Selections?

Stefan Webelhorst: The choice of materials with a special focus on sustainability. In the ‘Lodge’, we are using seat covers, for the first time made of 40 per cent natural virgin wool and bearing the Woolmark Company’s wool seal. The remaining 60 per cent of this fabric is made of a polyester obtained from recycled PET bottles. The covers have a very pleasant surface and provide an excellent seating climate. They are a perfect choice for customers who care about both our planet and aesthetics. The ecoSuite is characterised by cognac-coloured leather, which is produced without the use of chemicals. Instead, an extract from olive leaves is used in the tanning process. This leather is also used in the exclusive ‘Founders Edition’, of which only 1895 will be produced in commemoration of ŠKODA’s founding year.

In addition to the Design Selections, ŠKODA has also introduced a new offer structure for the ENYAQ iV. What is the significance of this change?

Kateřina Vránová: We want to make it as easy, intuitive and transparent as possible for our customers to configure their dream vehicle. With this new structure, the new ENYAQ iV can be customised in just six steps. After initially selecting the battery size and electric motor, deciding on a Design Selection as well as the vehicle colour, chrome trim and wheels, the fourth step is to choose optional extras. We have arranged these clearly into eleven themes, such as infotainment, assistance systems, climate control or comfort seats in option packages. Most of these packages are available in a basic and a more comprehensive ‘Plus’ variant. Step five includes individual options available for each ENYAQ iV model, such as a trailer hitch, a heat pump or a 100- or 125-kW fast charging function. The option of warranty extensions and maintenance plans then concludes the configuration process.

