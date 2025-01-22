Škoda Elroq: Czech carmaker powers up production of its most affordable all-electric model

Production of the all-electric Elroq compact SUV has begun at Škoda Auto’s Mladá Boleslav plant

Škoda Auto has launched series production of its all-electric Elroq at the company’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. This compact SUV rolls off a flexible assembly line alongside the new Škoda Enyaq and the Octavia. To accommodate a daily output of up to 600 Elroq units, part of the Octavia’s production was relocated to the Kvasiny plant last year. Positioned as one of the most affordable offerings in its segment across Europe, the Elroq reaches price parity with its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart in several markets. It shares the same MEB platform as the Enyaq, which became one of Europe’s bestselling fully electric vehicles (EVs) last year.

“The production launch of our new Elroq compact SUV at our main plant is a great accomplishment for the entire team. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication in preparing for this milestone. Sharing the assembly line with its electric sibling, the new Škoda Enyaq, alongside the local production of MEB platform battery systems, creates significant synergies in production and cost efficiency, which ultimately benefits our customers. By producing this key model at our headquarters, we are reaffirming the crucial strategic role of the Mladá Boleslav plant as the heart of our brand.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

Production on a unique, flexible assembly line

The all-new Škoda Elroq is being manufactured at the Czech carmaker’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav – the only Volkswagen Group facility in Europe where the ICE Octavia (MQB platform) and the recently updated, all-electric Enyaq (MEB platform) are produced side by side. This strategic decision allows the plant to rapidly adapt to shifts in consumer demand.

To free up production capacity, Octavia production was partially relocated to the Kvasiny plant in 2024, allowing space in Mladá Boleslav to manufacture up to 600 Elroq vehicles daily. The Mladá Boleslav plant also produces battery systems for these MEB vehicles. In addition to the new Elroq and updated Enyaq, the traction batteries are used in the electric models of other Volkswagen Group brands. In December 2024, the plant reached the milestone of one million battery systems produced.

Elroq compact SUV: A strategically important addition to the line-up

The Škoda Elroq is the brand’s first fully electric model in the popular compact SUV segment and Škoda’s first production model to adopt the new Modern Solid design language. With a competitive starting price of around €33,000 (before any state subsidies) in select European markets, it is one of the most affordable vehicles in its class when factoring in its battery capacity and extensive standard equipment.

By achieving list price parity with its ICE counterpart in many markets, Škoda Auto furthers its commitment to offering customers the freedom of choice and the best of both powertrain worlds. More information on the benefits of EVs can be found on the Volkswagen Group’s e-mobility info hub ‘Enter Electric!’.

The Elroq is available with three battery sizes and multiple power configurations, delivering system outputs ranging from 125 kW to 210 kW and offering up to 82 kWh (77 kWh usable) of battery capacity. The Elroq 85 model achieves a maximum range of up to 581 km (WLTP) and can charge from 10% to 80% in just 25–28 minutes, depending on the battery option.

Demand for the all-new Škoda Elroq has been strong, with over 20,000 orders already received by the end of 2024.

SOURCE: Škoda