ŠKODA AUTO wins ‘COMPANYBEST 2020’ award

Europe’s largest independent automotive jury recognises ŠKODA AUTO’s successful development in international markets and innovative concepts in production

Europe’s largest independent automotive jury AUTOBEST has awarded ŠKODA AUTO the ‘COMPANYBEST 2020’ prize. The international journalists from 32 countries recognised the Czech car manufacturer’s strong development in numerous international markets as well as its implementation of innovative concepts in production. In addition to the digitalisation project ‘dProduction’ at the Kvasiny site, the jury also praised the parallel production of MQB and MEB vehicles on the same production line in Mladá Boleslav. The award ceremony for the winners, which had been announced in November 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held last Thursday evening in Barcelona.

ŠKODA AUTO received the prestigious ‘COMPANYBEST 2020’ award in November 2020, but the award ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event was rescheduled with Tomáš Kotera, Head of Corporate and Internal Communications at ŠKODA AUTO receiving the award on behalf of the Czech car manufacturer last Thursday in Barcelona.

The independent ‘AUTOBEST’ jury of automotive journalists representing 32 European countries commended ŠKODA AUTO for the positive development of its new registrations as well as for increasing its market share in numerous international markets. Among other things, the journalists also praised the attractive design of its models, the customer-oriented expansion of the model portfolio and the practical ‘Simply Clever’ ideas that characterise the brand.

In addition, ŠKODA AUTO impressed the committee with its innovative production concept; at the main plant in Mladá Boleslav, the car manufacturer produces the OCTAVIA and KAROQ models based on the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB) and the ENYAQ iV, which is based on the Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), in parallel and with complete flexibility on the same production line. In addition, AUTOBEST awarded the paperless digitalisation project ‘dProduction’, which guides employees at the Czech plant in Kvasiny through production steps, documentation and quality control.

ŠKODA AUTO was also among the award winners in 2019; the digital assistant ‘Laura’ received the ‘SMARTBEST’ award as Innovation of the Year for the interaction between the driver and artificial intelligence.

SOURCE: ŠKODA