ŠKODA AUTO opens the brand’s largest showroom worldwide in the United Arab Emirates

ŠKODA AUTO is systematically continuing its internationalisation: In the United Arab Emirates, ŠKODA has now opened a new showroom in Dubai. It offers space for 40 vehicles over an area of 1,200 square metres, making it the Czech car manufacturer’s largest showroom in the world. The ŠKODA model portfolio on offer in the UAE now comprises six models, including the three SUV series KAMIQ, KAROQ and KODIAQ.

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, emphasises: “We are consistently advancing our company’s internationalisation as one of the core elements of our NEXT LEVEL ŠKODA programme for the future. We are developing new markets in a targeted manner so that we can continue to grow profitably. In Dubai, we are opening the world’s largest ŠKODA showroom spanning 1,200 square metres, thus underscoring the successful global development of our brand. By expanding our presence in the United Arab Emirates, we are consolidating and strengthening our position.”

In Dubai, there is space for 40 vehicles in what is now the world’s largest ŠKODA showroom. To offer customers the best possible advice, the company relies not only on the personal approach of its local employees but also on the latest digital technologies.

The Czech car manufacturer’s vehicles are showcased by the local dealer Ali & Sons, with whom ŠKODA has been cooperating since 2010. In addition to the new salesroom in Dubai, existing and prospective customers of the brand now have access to a total of three dealerships, one in Abu Dhabi and one in al-Ain.

The SCALA and KAMIQ model series went on sale in the UAE in 2020, and in the first quarter of this year the fourth-generation OCTAVIA and the KAROQ joined the line-up; the large SUV model KODIAQ and the ŠKODA SUPERB round off the range. This means that ŠKODA now offers six model series to meet all local customer needs.

A look at the brand’s development in the market proves that ŠKODA’s characteristic spaciousness, clear design and many Simply Clever features appeal to its customers in the Persian Gulf: in 2020, the Czech carmaker was able to increase its deliveries in the United Arab Emirates by 35 per cent.

SOURCE: ŠKODA