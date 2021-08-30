ŠKODA AUTO manufactures 100,000th iV vehicle

Milestone vehicle ENYAQ iV rolled off the production line in Mladá Boleslav

The 100,000th electrified vehicle – an ENYAQ iV – rolled off the production line at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant today. The Czech manufacturer uses the ‘iV’ badge to identify models that have a partially or fully electric powertrain. ŠKODA AUTO currently produces three iV series: the ŠKODA SUPERB iV and ŠKODA OCTAVIA iV plug-in hybrids, as well as the all-electric ŠKODA ENYAQ iV. ŠKODA will be launching at least three more all-electric models by 2030.

Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, said: “100,000 iV vehicles have been produced in less than two years – this marks the perfect start to our electromobility campaign. I would like to sincerely thank our entire production team for manufacturing our iV vehicles at such a fast pace and to the highest quality. We are now pressing ahead at full speed – the ENYAQ iV and our two plug-in hybrids are just the beginning.”

By 2030, ŠKODA will expand its product portfolio with at least three more all-electric models, which will be under the ENYAQ iV in terms of price and size. Depending on market developments, the brand is thus aiming for its all-electric models sold in Europe to make up 50–70%.

ŠKODA AUTO ushered in the era of electromobility back in September 2019 with the production of the SUPERB iV plug-in hybrid and the all-electric CITIGOe iV. Then, in September 2020, the Czech carmaker took the biggest step yet in implementing its electromobility strategy with the ENYAQ iV – the brand’s first all-electric production car based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

The ENYAQ iV comes with rear- or all-wheel drive, and there are five power levels and three battery sizes to choose from. Depending on the capacity of the battery, the range is more than 520 km in the WLTP cycle. Boasting generous amounts of space, as is typical of the brand, it is also a very appealing SUV for everyday use. With its new e-flagship, ŠKODA has also taken a fresh approach for its interior design, and is now offering innovative Design Selections instead of the classic trim levels, providing customers with a new and clear structure for the options available.

Currently, high-voltage traction batteries are already being produced for the SUPERB iV and OCTAVIA iV plug-in hybrids, as well as for models from other Group brands. Production of MEB battery systems for the ENYAQ iV will also start in Mladá Boleslav at the beginning of next year. In addition, the Czech car manufacturer is working with partners to establish a solid supplier structure for electromobility.

With its new NEXT LEVEL 2030 strategy, ŠKODA AUTO is setting itself ambitious goals in terms of sustainable growth, the development of new sales regions and electrification. The company aims to be among the five bestselling car brands in Europe by 2030. This is to be achieved, among other things, with particularly affordable entry-level vehicles and a strong, electrified model portfolio. Depending on market developments, the Czech carmaker aims to increase the proportion of fully electric vehicles sold in Europe to 50–70%. This should help to reduce the CO2 emissions of the fleet produced by more than 50% by 2030.

At the same time, the company is collaborating with Volkswagen Group as well as corporate and political partners to develop its Czech home country into an electromobility hub. Specific targets for sustainability and diversity are also part of the strategy.

SOURCE: ŠKODA