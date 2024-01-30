Škoda Auto enters Brunei market, advancing its internationalisation strategy across ASEAN

Škoda Auto intensifies its internationalisation strategy by entering the Brunei market

Advancing its ongoing internationalisation strategy, Škoda Auto has officially entered the Brunei market. In the Bruneian capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, the carmaker inaugurated its first showroom alongside representatives of its local partner, T.C.Y. Motors. To cater to the specific preferences of Bruneian customers, Škoda Auto has introduced the Octavia RS and Kodiaq Sportline models imported from Europe as well as the Slavia and Kushaq made in India. The carmaker is committed to expanding its regional offer, with plans to roll out the Karoq Sportline and the new-generation Kodiaq later this year.

“Entering the Bruneian market presents new opportunities for Škoda Auto in the ASEAN region and offers great synergies with our activities in India. We expect the Indian-made Kushaq and Slavia models to be well received by customers, along with the Octavia, Karoq and Kodiaq imported from the Czech Republic. With this attractive and balanced portfolio, we aim to achieve a market share of 4% within the next five years.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Škoda expands its position across ASEAN

Brunei has one of the highest rates of car ownership in the world, with 1 private car for every 2.6 inhabitants. Aiming to capture a 4% market share within the next five years, Škoda Auto has set a target of selling up to 600 vehicles annually. The Czech carmaker has chosen a strong local partner, T.C.Y. Motors; established in 1958, the company has considerable expertise in the automotive industry. This expansion into Brunei not only strengthens Škoda Auto’s presence in the ASEAN region but also builds upon its existing operations in Vietnam, which commenced in September 2023.

SOURCE: Škoda