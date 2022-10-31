ŠKODA AUTO achieves solid Q3 result and stable return on sales amid challenging environment

Key financial figures from January to September 2022 remain stable

ŠKODA AUTO achieved a stable return on sales of 5.6% and an operating profit of €856 million (-4.9% compared to the previous year) in the first three quarters of 2022 despite the challenging market environment. This proves that the measures introduced under the consistently pursued efficiency programme are yielding results. Due to the high order backlog and sharp increase in deliveries in the important growth market of India (+186.9 %), ŠKODA AUTO also expects a strongly positive operating profit for the year as a whole. Deliveries from January to September totalled 544,500 vehicles. Behind the 22.3% year-on-year decline is the ongoing supply strain due to global events; the war in Ukraine, significant increase in raw material and energy prices, ongoing shortage of semiconductors and unstable supply chains weighed heavily on the Czech carmaker’s quarterly results.

“Despite the current economic burdens due to the war in Ukraine, rising raw material and energy prices and fragile supply chains, we managed to achieve a stable return on sales of 5.6%. The basis for this was our comprehensive NEXT LEVEL EFFICIENCY+ programme and sustained high cost discipline. This confirms that ŠKODA is on a solid financial footing. For the rest of the year, we are focusing on achieving a strongly positive operating profit.” Christian Schenk, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Finance and IT

“Demand for ŠKODA vehicles remains high. We are now doing everything we can to continue processing the still high order backlog. We also want to forge ahead with the very successful development in the Indian market: Our deliveries in India have already exceeded the previous year’s result. We want to build on this and gain further momentum in this important growth market.” Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Stable operating profit, return on sales only slightly down on previous year

ŠKODA AUTO Group1) sales revenue in the first three quarters of the year amounted to €15.2 billion, an increase of 13.9% over the previous year. However, due to Volkswagen Group Rus being consolidated under ŠKODA AUTO a.s. since the start of the year, the key figures cannot be compared to those of the same period last year. At the same time, consolidating Volkswagen Group Rus presented a particular challenge for ŠKODA AUTO, negatively impacting the operating profit in the mid three-digit million range. However, it was still possible to keep the return on sales at 5.6% (2021: 6.8%) and the operating profit remained at a solid level of €856 million (-4.9% on the previous year). The company is not only optimising material costs but also production and fixed costs with the aim of further stabilising the operating profit for the year as a whole and maximising earnings potential. At the same time, the automaker continues to expect restrictions in production due to existing bottlenecks in parts supplies.

ŠKODA AUTO Group1) – Quarterly comparison of key figures, January to September 2021/20222):

2022 2021 change in % Deliveries to customers cars 544,500 700,700 -22.3% Deliveries to customers excl. China cars 508,300 648,000 -21.6% Production3) cars 647,200 578,200 11.9% Sales4) cars 645,500 596,100 8.3% Sales revenue Million EUR 15,181 13,329 13.9% Operating profit Million EUR 856 900 -4.9% Return on sales % 5.6% 6.8% – Investments in tangible assets Million EUR 605 337 79.5% Net cash flow Million EUR 830 321 158.6%

1) ŠKODA AUTO Group comprises ŠKODA AUTO a.s, ŠKODA AUTO Slovensko s.r.o., ŠKODA AUTO Deutschland GmbH, SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Ltd. and OOO VOLKSWAGEN Group Rus.

2) Percentage deviations are calculated from non-rounded figures.

3) Comprises production in the ŠKODA AUTO Group, excluding production at partner assembly plants in China, Slovakia and Germany, but including other Group brands such as SEAT, VW and AUDI; vehicle production excluding part/complete kits.

4) Comprises ŠKODA AUTO Group sales to distribution companies, including other Group brands such as SEAT, VW, AUDI, PORSCHE and LAMBORGHINI; vehicle sales excluding part/complete kits

Worldwide deliveries in the first three quarters of the year by selected market region:

Market region Deliveries from January to September 2022

(Deliveries Q1 – Q3 2021 / change in %) Western Europe 281,100 vehicles (326,400 vehicles; -13.9%) Germany (largest single market globally) 100,700 vehicles (104,600 vehicles; -3.8%) Central Europe 106,300 vehicles (132,600 vehicles; -19.9%) Czech Republic (domestic market) 51,200 vehicles (63,000 vehicles; -18.7%) Eastern Europe excluding Russia 23,300 vehicles (29,500 vehicles; -20.9%) Russia 16,600 vehicles (72,600 vehicles; -77.2%) China 36,300 vehicles (52,700 vehicles; -31.2%) India 38,300 vehicles (13,300 vehicles; +186.9%) Total (Worldwide) 544,500 vehicles (700,700 vehicles; -22.3%)

ŠKODA brand deliveries to customers in the first three quarters of 2022

(in units, rounded, listed by model; +/- in per cent compared to previous year):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (106,800; -33.0%) ŠKODA KAMIQ (73,100; -26.2%) ŠKODA KODIAQ (71,300; -13.6%) ŠKODA FABIA (69,800; -15.0%) ŠKODA KAROQ (61,400; -36.5%) ŠKODA SUPERB (45,200; -12.1%) ŠKODA ENYAQ iV (36,900; +30.7%) ŠKODA SCALA (29,700; -25.3%) ŠKODA KUSHAQ (19,500; +286.8%) ŠKODA SLAVIA (15,400; -) ŠKODA RAPID (15,300; -70.8%)

SOURCE: ŠKODA