ŠKODA achieves new delivery record in July

ŠKODA increased its deliveries in July by 3.1% to 102,700 units (July 2018: 99,700 vehicles), achieving the best July in its history. ŠKODA is growing particularly strongly in Western Europe (+12.3%), Central Europe (+11.2%) and Eastern Europe (+18.4%). High demand for the SUV models KAROQ and KODIAQ has played a major role in the brand’s growth.

Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says, “For the first time in our history, we have delivered more than 100,000 vehicles in a July. We are delighted with the high demand for our SUV models KODIAQ and KAROQ. This underlines the fact that we have hit the mark with our SUV campaign. In the coming months, we expect further growth stimulus from our new city SUV ŠKODA KAMIQ, in particular. The attractive new models ŠKODA SCALA MONTE CARLO and KAMIQ MONTE CARLO, which we will be showing for the first time at the IAA 2019, will also give our brand additional momentum.”

In Western Europe, deliveries increased by 12.3% compared to the same period last year to 45,600 vehicles (July 2018: 40,600 vehicles). ŠKODA delivered 18,600 deliveries to customers in its largest single European market, Germany (July 2018: 16,000 vehicles, +16.2%). ŠKODA posted particularly strong growth in France (3,000 vehicles, +24.2%), Italy (2,500 vehicles, +31.2%), the Netherlands (1,800 vehicles, +57.7%), Sweden (1,400 vehicles, +84.0%), Denmark (1,100 vehicles, +17.5%) and Greece (300 vehicles, +38.4%).

In Central Europe, ŠKODA made significant gains over its result of the previous year with 17,500 deliveries (July 2018: 15,700 vehicles, +11.2%). In the Czech Republic, the manufacturer delivered a total of 8,000 vehicles to customers in July (July 2018: 7,200 vehicles, +12.1%). ŠKODA achieved double-digit growth also in Poland (5,300 vehicles, +11.3%), Slovakia (1,800 vehicles, +16.6%) and Croatia (600 vehicles, +18.1%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, ŠKODA’s deliveries increased by 18.4% to 4,900 vehicles (July 2018: 4,100 vehicles). The car manufacturer recorded double-digit growth in the Baltic States (900 vehicles, + 60.1%), Ukraine (700 vehicles, + 59.5%), Serbia (700 vehicles, + 20.1%), Kazakhstan (200 vehicles, + 58.3%) and Bosnia (200 vehicles, + 21.6%).

In the growth market of Russia, ŠKODA delivered 7,300 vehicles (July 2018: 6,600 vehicles, +10.4%).

In the world’s largest single market, China, ŠKODA recorded 21,100 deliveries in July. This represents a year-on-year decline of 15.7% (July 2018: 25,100 vehicles). The passenger car market in China continues to be characterised by consumers’ general reluctance to spend and market uncertainty.

In India, ŠKODA delivered 1,200 vehicles in July (July 2018: 1,400 vehicles, -14.6%).

ŠKODA deliveries in July 2019 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/- in per cent compared to July 2018):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (28,800; -6.1%)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (15,400; +25.2%)

ŠKODA FABIA (15,200; +2.2%)

ŠKODA KAROQ (13,700; +28.2%)

ŠKODA RAPID (11,100; -22.2%)

ŠKODA SUPERB (7,100; -31.9%)

ŠKODA SCALA (4,100; – )

ŠKODA KAMIQ (3,900; +81.1%)

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 3,500; -3.1%)

SOURCE: ŠKODA