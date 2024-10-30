SIMPL at Smart City Expo World Congress 2024: AI- and LiDAR-powered traffic detection for smarter traffic flows

Seyond, a global leader in LiDAR solutions, will present its latest groundbreaking technology, SIMPL (Seyond Intersection Management Platform), at this year’s Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona

Seyond, a global leader in LiDAR solutions, will present its latest groundbreaking technology, SIMPL (Seyond Intersection Management Platform), at this year’s Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona. From 5-7 November, attendees will have the opportunity to explore how SIMPL integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and Seyond’s high-performance LiDAR technology to transform urban traffic systems, making cities safer and smarter, at booth 2A92.

SIMPL: Revolutionizing urban traffic management with proven performance

SIMPL is a smart traffic solution designed to set a new standard for urban mobility. Combining Seyond’s high-precision Falcon K LiDAR sensors with AI-powered perception software, SIMPL functions as an advanced LiDAR traffic detection system capable of identifying and classifying all road users—including vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians—in real time. Its ability to operate with precision in all weather and lighting conditions ensures that smart cities can maintain optimal traffic flow and enhance safety for everyone, especially vulnerable road users.

In the era of digitalization, where the seamless communication between objects and infrastructure forms the backbone of smart cities, LiDAR technology stands out as a crucial component. Seyond’s LiDAR’s ability to provide real-time, detailed 3D data of intersections and highways allows for the constant exchange of information between the system and traffic management infrastructure. This communication is essential for adapting and responding dynamically to ever-changing urban conditions, ensuring that cities remain efficient and responsive.

As an innovative and effective inductive loop alternative, SIMPL eliminates the need for invasive roadwork. The system’s non-intrusive installation integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, reducing maintenance costs and disruption while providing cities with dynamic, real-time traffic management capabilities. By using live data to adjust traffic signals proactively, SIMPL enables cities to move beyond traditional, reactive approaches, creating safer and more efficient urban environments.

Privacy-first technology for smart cities

In addition to its technical capabilities, Seyond’s LiDAR technology is designed with data privacy in mind. Unlike camera-based systems that capture visual identifiers like faces or license plates, SIMPL uses anonymous point-cloud data. This ensures that cities can effectively manage traffic while respecting the privacy of their citizens, making it a responsible choice for smart city applications.

Proven effectiveness in global deployments

The effectiveness of SIMPL is already proven through successful deployments worldwide. In Tampere, Finland, Seyond tested SIMPL against the city’s traditional inductive loop system. Over a four-day period, SIMPL demonstrated its reliability by delivering precise vehicle count data, closely matching manual visual counts, and outperforming the existing system in accuracy. Similarly, in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, SIMPL was utilized to gather critical insights into pedestrian safety at mid-block crossings. The data revealed specific patterns of pedestrian behavior, enabling the city to implement targeted safety measures that significantly reduced incidents. These real-world applications highlight SIMPL’s capability to adapt to diverse urban challenges, showcasing it as a scalable, future-ready solution for modern traffic management.

Meet Seyond at Smart City Expo World Congress

Visitors, as well as journalists and media professionals, are invited to visit Seyond’s booth 2A92 at the Smart City Expo World Congress to find out more about SIMPL. Our experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations and discuss how LiDAR and AI technologies are shaping the future of urban mobility and smart city infrastructure. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about successful SIMPL deployments worldwide.

SOURCE: Seyond