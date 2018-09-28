Silverado concepts show personalization possibilities

Chevrolet introduced a stylized 2019 Silverado High Country today at the State Fair of Texas, highlighting Chevrolet’s collection of truck accessories and performance parts for the all-new Silverado.

The High Country is one of four concepts Chevrolet will introduce this fall, each designed to showcase how customers can accessorize the new Silverado to suit their personalities.

“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the Silverado offers eight trims, each with a different combination of technology, performance and design,” said Hugh Milne, Silverado marketing manager. “With a full catalog of accessories and performance parts, we offer exponentially more ways for customers to build their ideal truck. And, unlike certain aftermarket components, these are designed, engineered and validated to the same engineering standards as the Silverado itself, and backed by Chevrolet.”

The catalog of genuine Chevrolet performance parts and accessories includes step kits and tonneau covers, illuminated bowtie emblems, cargo bed storage boxes, brake systems and suspension lift kits. These parts were designed and developed along with the new truck, for seamless design and performance integration. GM-designed parts are validated to the same rigorous standards as the factory-installed components, and are warranted by Chevrolet when installed at the Chevrolet dealer.1 Associated Accessories are developed and backed by third-party companies, and are reviewed by Chevrolet to determine proper fitment.1

Customers can shop online for the parts at Chevrolet.com/accessories and choose home or dealer delivery, as well as select dealer installation.

All four personalized Silverado models will go on display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 30-Nov. 2. They include:

Silverado High Country Concept

Envisioned as a premium outdoor truck, the accessorized High Country model on display at the State Fair of Texas through Oct. 21 blends high style, functionality and enhanced performance, including the all-new segment-exclusive Power Up-Down tailgate. Chevrolet’s concept vision starts with a two-inch suspension lift and concept bronze exterior accents, including the grille and 22-inch wheels. The following available accessories and performance parts enable customers to replicate the look and functionality of the show vehicle. They include:

Chevrolet Performance

Two-Inch Suspension Lift (see description below).

Six-Piston Brembo® Front Brake Upgrade System with Color-Matched Rear Calipers.

6.2L Cat-Back Dual Exit Exhaust Upgrade System.

6.2L Cold-Air Intake Upgrade System.

Chevrolet Accessories

Illuminated Gold Bowtie Grille Emblem.

Chrome tailgate handle.

Chevrolet Performance cold-air intake.

Underseat organizer.

Center console lockable storage box.

Front-row premium all-weather floor liners with Chevrolet script.

Rear-seat infotainment system with DVD player.

Associated Accessories

Embark Power Max Retractable Tonneau Cover by Advantage®.

Silverado LTZ Concept

This concept highlights the trailering technologies available on the 2019 Silverado 1500 designed to enhance trailering confidence, as well as performance parts for the 5.3L V-8. The Z71-equipped show vehicle also features the following dealer-available accessories and Performance Parts:

Chevrolet Performance

5.3L Cold-Air Intake Upgrade System.

5.3L Cat-Back Single Exit Exhaust Upgrade System with Chevrolet Bowtie Logo Tip.

Six-Piston Brembo® Front Brake Upgrade System with Color-Matched Rear Calipers.

Chevrolet Accessories

Trailering Camera Package: a removable accessory camera which when mounted to a trailer can be viewed through the vehicle’s center stack display.

22-inch chrome multi-spoke aluminum wheels.

Illuminated Black Bowtie Grille Emblem.

Chrome wheel-to-wheel six-inch rectangular assist steps.

All-weather floor liners with Z71 badge insert.

Underseat organizer.

Center console lockable storage box.

Rear-seat entertainment system.

Associated Accessories

Embark Manual Retractable Tonneau Cover by Advantage®.

Silverado RST Off Road

The sporty, monochromatic styling of the new Silverado RST trim heads off the highway with this extreme trail-inspired concept in Cajun Red that incorporates a two-inch suspension lift from the factory and a new Off Road Appearance Package offered through dealers. The package features a sport bar, off-road assist steps and a soft, roll-up tonneau cover. The concept also features auxiliary lighting from Baja Designs. The roster of dealer-available accessories and performance parts includes:

Chevrolet Performance

Two-inch Suspension Lift.

5.3L Cold-Air Intake System.

Chevrolet Accessories

Soft roll-up tonneau cover with the Chevrolet bowtie logo.

Sport Bar Package with the Silverado logo.

Sport assist steps.

18-inch off-road wheels in Carbon Flash and off-road tires.

Illuminated Black Bowtie Grille Emblem.

Silverado Custom emblems in black.

Black tailgate lettering.

Side-mounted bed storage box.

Center console lockage storage box.

All-weather floor liners with Z71 badge insert.

Associated Accessories

40-inch LED light bar by Baja Designs.

Off-road Squadron sport lamps by Baja Designs.

Rear underseat lockbox with combination lock by Tuffy Security Products.

Silverado RST Street

With a decidedly aggressive appearance, the RST Street concept exudes attitude. Based on the new RST trim for the 2019 Silverado 1500, the concept’s striking stance is achieved with a concept lowered suspension system and concept body-side graphics, backed up with Chevrolet accessories and performance parts that lend a more authoritative look and sound to the available 5.3L V-8 engine. This concept also shows concept carbon fiber-look parts, including a grille bar, mirror caps, door handles and interior trim.

The Chevrolet Accessories and Performance parts available on chevy.com/accessories and at the dealer include:

Chevrolet Performance

5.3L Cold-Air Intake System.

Six-Piston Brembo® Front Brake Upgrade System with Color-Matched Rear Calipers.

Chevrolet Accessories

Black Silverado nameplate.

22-inch wheels in high-gloss black.

Front and rear molded splash guards.

Front-row premium all-weather floor liners with Chevrolet script.

Associated Accessories

Exhaust tips (two-piece) in carbon fiber by Borla.

Cat-back exhaust, 5.3L dual-split rear by Borla.

One-piece hard tonneau cover by UnderCover.

200-watt powered subwoofer and 200-watt DSP Amp kit by KICKER.

About Chevrolet Silverado Performance parts

Chevrolet Performance parts for the new Silverado were developed to make the most of what the propulsion, braking and suspension systems can offer. For example, the following Chevrolet Performance parts for the new Silverado are 50-state legal and their installation does not void the New Vehicle Limited Warranty:

Chevrolet Performance Two-inch Suspension Lift. Leverages the same components as the factory two-inch lift on Silverado Trail Boss models. Available for most 2019 Silverado configurations, it offers new front and rear monotube dampers, front half-shafts (for 4×4 models), jounce bumpers, spacers and replacement fasteners. Also included is a dealer-installed electronic power steering calibration and front camera reconfiguration (if equipped), ensuring that all driver assist systems are maintained. (Expert installation by dealer is recommended.)

Leverages the same components as the factory two-inch lift on Silverado Trail Boss models. Available for most 2019 Silverado configurations, it offers new front and rear monotube dampers, front half-shafts (for 4×4 models), jounce bumpers, spacers and replacement fasteners. Also included is a dealer-installed electronic power steering calibration and front camera reconfiguration (if equipped), ensuring that all driver assist systems are maintained. (Expert installation by dealer is recommended.) Chevrolet Performance Front and Rear Brake Upgrade System. For braking by the numbers, the Chevrolet Performance Brake Upgrade System simply adds up. The system centers around 410 mm x 32 mm (16.1-inch x 1.3-inch) Duralife™ rotors that feature a hardened surface to reduce corrosion and provide quieter braking with less vibration. Coupled with Bright Red Chevrolet Performance Brembo® six-piston fixed aluminum calipers, this upgrade system means serious business with a 22 percent increase in rotor area over stock and 89 percent increase in brake pad area to increase system thermal capacity. Color-matched red rear brake calipers are also available. (Systems require at least 20-inch wheels. Only GM-approved wheels and tires should be used. See dealer for additional details and restrictions.)

For braking by the numbers, the Chevrolet Performance Brake Upgrade System simply adds up. The system centers around 410 mm x 32 mm (16.1-inch x 1.3-inch) Duralife™ rotors that feature a hardened surface to reduce corrosion and provide quieter braking with less vibration. Coupled with Bright Red Chevrolet Performance Brembo® six-piston fixed aluminum calipers, this upgrade system means serious business with a 22 percent increase in rotor area over stock and 89 percent increase in brake pad area to increase system thermal capacity. Color-matched red rear brake calipers are also available. (Systems require at least 20-inch wheels. Only GM-approved wheels and tires should be used. See dealer for additional details and restrictions.) Chevrolet Performance Cold Air Intakes for 5.3L and 6.2L engines. Offering 13 percent and 17 percent airflow restriction improvements, respectively, over the stock 5.3L and 6.2L air intake systems, these are designed to let the Silverado’s V-8 engines breathe deeper and add a performance appearance under the hood. Both air intakes are 50 state legal.

Offering 13 percent and 17 percent airflow restriction improvements, respectively, over the stock 5.3L and 6.2L air intake systems, these are designed to let the Silverado’s V-8 engines breathe deeper and add a performance appearance under the hood. Both air intakes are 50 state legal. Chevrolet Performance Cat-Back Exhaust Systems in 5.3L Single Side Exit, 5.3L Dual Exit and 6.2L Dual Exit. With an increase in horsepower of up to 7, 10 and 13 respectively, these systems also reduce backpressure and are fabricated with 304 stainless steel pipes.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is on sale now, offered in eight trims and six propulsion combinations. MSRP starts at $29,795 (excludes tax, title, license, optional equipment and dealer fees.)

1. Accessories installed by an authorized GM Dealer will be covered, parts and labor, for the longer of the following: a) 12 months/12,000 miles (whichever comes first), or b) the balance of the applicable portion of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. See your dealer for details. Accessories (i) purchased at a dealership (but not installed by a dealer), (ii) shipped directly to a customer, or (iii) not requiring installation, will receive the standard GM Dealer Parts Warranty of 12 months from the date of purchase, parts only, regardless of miles. Associated Accessories are provided by independent companies and are not warranted by GM or its dealers. The independent company providing an Associated Accessory, rather than GM, is responsible for the safety and quality of Associated Accessories. For more details on exhaust system compliance with local and state noise ordinances, trailer weight rating calculations, cargo limitations, load trailer weight capacities and possible installation charges incurred with certain accessories, contact your local GM Dealer.

2. Device data connection required. Available on select Apple and Android devices. Some features require connected vehicle services trial or active plan and working electrical system. Service availability, features and functionality vary by vehicle. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

3. App functionality and features vary with vehicle equipment and trim level. Device data connection may be required. Available on select Apple and Android devices. Some features require connected vehicle services trial or active plan and working electrical system.

