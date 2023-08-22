Siemens to acquire Heliox, specialist in eBus and eTruck fast charging solutions

Heliox expands Siemens eMobility’s offering for the growing eBus and eTruck charging market, and for depot and fleet solutions

Siemens AG has signed an agreement to acquire Heliox, a Netherlands-based technology leader in fast charging solutions, serving e-Bus and e-Truck fleets and passenger vehicles. The acquisition will complement Siemens’ existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions for DC fastcharging focused on eBus and eTruck fleets. Heliox’s portfolio will also extend Siemens’ market reach, primarily in Europe and North America, while improving capabilities in power electronics. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval.

“This is an important milestone that adds value to our fast-growing eMobility charging business. In addition to expanding our offering, we see digitalization and software potential with regard to energy and depot management and services,” said Matthias Rebellius, member of the managing board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure.

Siemens eMobility is part of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. It offers IoT-enabled hardware, software and services for AC and DC charging from 11 to 300 kW for a broad range of applications. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Heliox employs around 330 people. Siemens acquires the company from private equity firm Waterland and an entity owned by a group of employees and individual shareholders.

SOURCE: Siemens