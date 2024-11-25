Setra – always a reason to celebrate

In honour of its 60th anniversary, Cermak GmbH & Co. KG put a new S 516 HDH into operation, while the Hessian bus company Wissmüller added two Setra to celebrate its 100th birthday

In honour of its 60th anniversary, Cermak GmbH & Co. KG put a new S 516 HDH into operation, while the Hessian bus company Wissmüller added two Setra to celebrate its 100th birthday. Alfred Reiser GmbH is delighted with its 70th new Setra vehicle.

New Setra vehicle number 60

The Setra TopClass vehicle is the 60th new Setra vehicle owned by the Oberpfalz company Cermak. The three-axle vehicle is equipped with 48 Ambassador seats with comfort head restraints and offers passengers an attractive all-round view through the Setra panoramic roof while travelling. In addition, the S 516 HDH with all current driver and safety systems ensures the greatest possible safety for passengers.

In addition to tours throughout Europe, the family-owned company also operates rental coaches and Setra intercity buses in public transport. Among other things, Cermak also serves the school bus routes of the US army based in the region. As a partner of the long-distance bus provider Flixbus, Cermak also operates Setra ComfortClass coaches daily on the Prague – Nuremberg – Düsseldorf and Nuremberg – Prague – Nuremberg routes. With over 100 employees, the bus company is one of the largest bus operators in the region.

Two Setra for a 100th birthday

On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, the Hessian bus company Wissmüller took ownership of its first two new Setra ComfortClass coaches. The S 511 HD club bus with 36 seats and the S 516 HD/2 with 59 seats and rear entrance will be used as part of the company’s itinerary for tours throughout Europe.

The company from Michelstadt, which was founded in 1924 as a colonial goods store and freight forwarder, is now in its fourth generation, run by Alexander and Martin Wissmüller. The family-run scheduled-service buses operate on routes throughout the entire Odenwald district. The two new Setra touring coaches can also be booked by schools and companies for multi-day trips or short trips.

70th Setra for Reiser

Alfred Reiser GmbH is taking ownership of its 70th new Setra vehicle. The anniversary bus, an S 515 HD from the ComfortClass, is equipped with 49 seats and has a wide range of currently available driver assistance and safety systems on board. The touring coach, which is designed for the optimum integration of the ComfortClass features, will be used for coach hire by the Upper Bavarian company.

Alfred Reiser GmbH was founded in 1958 and has been a partner of the Setra brand from the beginning, purchasing an S 6 from the 10 model series. Today, the company, which currently has 12 Setra vehicles in its fleet, is run by the second and third generations of Petra Denk and her sons Gerhard and Markus.

Located in the southeast of Munich, the family-owned company not only provides its coaches to companies and clubs for excursions and group trips, but also operates Setra low-entry buses on several daily school bus routes in the Ebersberg district.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck