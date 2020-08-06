Service at your fingertips: Volvo integrates 24-hour service booking and roadside assistance into digital app

Volvo has expanded the capabilities of its Volvo on Call smartphone app to support Digital Service Booking and Roadside Assistance, building on its promise to provide customers with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. The new integrations aim to make life less complicated so customers can spend their time and energy on the things that matter most.

The new Digital Service Booking feature within the Volvo on Call app allows users to book seamless and personalized service appointments at their convenience, 24 hours a day. With customer and vehicle information already logged within the app, service booking is streamlined and requires only a handful of steps to confirm a service appointment.

The app uses location-based services to identify the nearest authorized Volvo retailer and is linked to its service management software to provide real-time appointment availability. Loaner vehicle availability can also be factored in when selecting an available service appointment.

The Digital Service Booking feature delivers price transparency with cost estimates provided at the time of booking for most common services. In-app reminders for upcoming maintenance and service appointments keep users up-to-date on vehicle milestones.

The additional integration of Roadside Assistance into Volvo on Call makes requesting help easier and more transparent than ever. Similar to Digital Service Booking, the Roadside function uses customer and vehicle information stored within the app at purchase to minimize the amount of information needed from the customer – saving time and ensuring accuracy. Upon approval, the app will use location-based services to pinpoint the location of the vehicle and the nearest retailer.

Customers can request roadside support for common issues like tire replacement, jump-start, low fuel, or vehicle unlock, as well as general requests to be towed to a local retailer via an automated agent. Once support is requested, the app will provide real-time tracking of the inbound support vehicle – similar to popular ride-hailing apps – with an estimated time of arrival, automated SMS status updates, and tow driver contact information.

“Advancing personal mobility is core to our mission at Volvo Cars,” said Scott Doering, Vice President of Customer Service, Volvo Car USA. “With nearly 90 percent of Volvo owners already using the Volvo on Call app, the integration of new features – like service booking and the ability to request roadside assistance – is a natural step in expanding the app’s value and simplifying the ownership experience for our customers.”

Digital Service Booking and Roadside Assistance join Amazon in-car delivery, remote vehicle management services, and the recently-announced plug-in vehicle insight function to provide customers with a simple solution to engage with their Volvo through a single Volvo app. The functions are part of an ecosystem of digital solutions aimed at making vehicle ownership a more personal experience, which will expand with new features over time.

