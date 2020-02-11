Sensata Technologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $846.7 million, a decrease of ($1.2) million, or (0.1%), compared to $847.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue declined (0.8%) on an organic basis, which excludes the effects of the following: Foreign currency exchange rates: (0.3%) change versus the prior year period. Acquisitions and divestitures, net: 1.0% change versus the prior year period.



Read the complete press release here or view the PDF

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies