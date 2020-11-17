SEAT receives its biggest ever fleet order with M Group

SEAT has agreed a fleet order with the essential infrastructure services provider, M Group Services continuing their existing partnership.

The order represents SEAT’s biggest ever single-contract fleet agreements and will see drivers take over 700 new SEAT Ibiza FR models.

Building on two years of working with the M Group, the agreement will replace 500 outgoing SEAT models while adding a further 200 models to the fleet.

The Ibiza FR 1.0 TSI 95PS five-speed manual was chosen due to its balance of safety, practicality and comfort. A low P11D value, with a 125g/km of CO 2 (WLTP test cycle) and a Benefit in Kind value makes it a valuable proposition for companies with larger fleets.

With so many vehicles changing hands at a time when health and safety is more important than ever, SEAT Fleet has been delivering a bespoke handover process, which will see around 200 Ibiza models delivered every month.

Jeremy Harrison Executive Director for M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions said: “After a tough competitive tender process, SEAT won the tender to supply these vehicles into M Groups Energy division for the Data Services meter reading teams. SEAT provided us with a high-quality vehicle with a good specification and safety standard at a very competitive total cost of ownership. SEAT has also done an excellent job in supporting us post sale with the nationwide delivery of these vehicles to our meter readers through a particularly challenging time.’

SEAT UK Head of Fleet, Craig Cavanagh, commented: “SEAT Fleet has gone from strength to strength over recent years, and our biggest ever fleet order with such an great brand is a yardstick of our outstanding progress as both a manufacturer and fleet provider.

“This agreement builds on our existing partnership and sees hundreds of the Group’s fleet drivers remain in SEAT vehicles for the foreseeable future, which is testament to the quality of the SEAT range which the driver’s rely on and the service we offer to fleets as a whole.”

SOURCE: SEAT