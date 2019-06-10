SEAT posts double-digit sales growth in May

SEAT has posted its best May results in history. The company’s worldwide deliveries went up by 10.5% last month to stand at 54,400 cars. For the first time, SEAT has sold more than 50,000 vehicles in a month of May, and widely exceeded the previous May record, which was set in 2018 (49,200).

SEAT’s year to date figures also show a record volume, with 257,000 vehicles sold, or 7.7% more than in the same period the previous year. From January to May 2018, SEAT delivered 238,500 cars, the best historic result until that time.

Furthermore, CUPRA* sales set a new record. In the first five months of 2019, the new brand sold 10,300 cars, which is 76.8% more than from January to May 2018 (*note: result integrated in SEAT’s total sales figure).

SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths pointed out that “we are especially pleased with our double-digit growth in May and aim to keep this trend rate in upcoming months. We are making progress in every major market, particularly in Germany, France and Italy, with increases of around 15%. Our SUV range continues to produce great results, while CUPRA is exceeding our global expectations and is becoming increasingly more prominent in countries such as Germany, the UK and Switzerland.”

In the first five months of the year, SEAT’s growth rate in Germany, France and Italy doubled the brand’s average increase. Germany spearheads sales with 52,900 vehicles, which is 14.6% more than in the same period the year before. SEAT sales also went up in Spain (52,500; +4%) and leads vehicle registrations by a wide margin compared to its competitors, while deliveries rose in the United Kingdom by 5.5% with a figure of 31,000 vehicles. France and Italy are the two main European markets where SEAT sales increased the most: by 16.5% (14,600 cars) and 16% (12,400), respectively.

The carmaker’s deliveries are also making progress in other European markets, such as Austria (10,100; +3.6%), Switzerland (5,700; +15.5%), the Netherlands (5,200; +26.0%), Portugal (5,100; +11.3%), Sweden (3,700; +9.3%), Denmark (2,800; +21.8%) and Ireland (2,700; +8.9%). Furthermore, SEAT is also growing in Mexico (10,200; +5.3%).

SOURCE: SEAT