SEAT accelerates the training of its more than 15,000 employees with learning paths designed for the future

SEAT has taken a giant step in the professional growth opportunities it offers its employees to prepare them for the future challenges facing the automotive industry. The company has launched the innovative training programme “Always Learning”, which is the only one of its kind in Europe’s corporate environment, making more than 150 courses designed for the future available to all its professionals, who can freely choose what to study.

The programme makes training available to the company’s more than 15,000 employees in areas specifically related with digitalisation and new technologies so they can organise their own learning in order to cope with the transformation of the sector and the evolution of future jobs.

With this programme, which rounds off the company’s current educational offer, SEAT is putting a fundamental shift on the focus of corporate training by enabling employees to take control of their own training choices, even though the content has no direct relation to their current work. In this way, the company reaffirms its commitment to employment and offers each employee additional possibilities of professional growth.

Laura Carnicero, who is responsible for Training in the company, pointed out that “at SEAT we are aware that in the future there will be a whole range of professions that still do not exist today and our people have to be ready for them. In addition to the programmes we already have, the added value of ‘Always Learning’ is that it caters to employees’ individual motivations. With this innovative new programme, SEAT takes its commitment to the development and professional growth of our employees to the next level”. In 2018, SEAT invested 21 million euros in training.