Schneider Electric joins The Climate Group EV100 initiative to fast-track shift of 100% fleet to electric mobility

Moving forward with its commitment to build a net-zero carbon world, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces its membership with The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative to launch a Green Fleet policy which aims to replace 100% of its car fleet with electric vehicles by 2030. The announcement coincides with the launch of the 2020 Progress and Insights Annual Report which is released today, which shows demand for electric vehicles is on the up and that members are progressing fast towards their goals where models are available.

The future of mobility is electric: demonstrating that a rapid shift is within reach

According to IPCC’s special report, global CO2 emissions need to be cut by 45% by 2030 to limit climate change to 1.5°C globally. Electric mobility is key to achieving this future, coupled with decarbonization, decentralization and digitization of energy.

However, adoption of electric mobility is slower than needed. With this commitment Schneider Electric wishes to demonstrate that a rapid shift is achievable, while securing driver comfort and costs. By 2030, Schneider Electric will convert 14,000 company cars in over 50 countries to EV. Schneider Electric will also install EV charging infrastructure in its major offices and factories by 2030, with flagship sites showcasing innovative EcoStruxure e-mobility architecture with microgrid technologies, asset management and new energy management systems.

