Scania’s new hybrid truck with 60 km electric range

Scania’s new plug-in hybrid truck, with an electric range of up to 60 kilometres, combines the best of two worlds. It offers the flexible opportunities of the combustion engine with the outstanding benefits of silent and emission-free propulsion.

Following the launch of Scania’s first hybrid truck in 2014, climate awareness is increasingly coming to the fore while technology has taken a major leap forward. The plug-in hybrid is therefore an appealing proposition in urban transport operations for applications such as goods delivery, refuse collection, tipper trucks, hooklift trucks as well as fire and rescue.

“Incorporating the hybrid truck into hauliers’ fleets is doubtless the simplest way of gaining experience of operating electric vehicles,” says Anders Lampinen, Director, New Technologies. “Acting as a bridge between the different technologies, this can help gain valuable experience in gradually expanding fleets to encompass a greater share of electric vehicles.”

Scania’s plug-in hybrid truck comes equipped with a CCS charging connector to charge from the electric grid. With 95 kW DC charging, the three battery packs will be charged to 80 percent in approximately 35 minutes. The truck can also be charged through regenerative braking.

With the new higher energy density batteries – each of the three packs has an installed capacity of 30 kWh for a total of 90 kWh – the truck can travel in an electric mode up to 60 km, depending on the gross total weight, topography and type of body. Additionally, complementary charging can be carried out while the truck is parked for loading or unloading, or while the driver is on breaks.

The Scania plug-in hybrid truck is available with the L- and P-series cab, both of which are designed for urban operations. The low-floor L-series cab, particularly, is purpose-designed for congested city conditions with unrivalled visibility.

In addition to the electric 115 kW motor – which is located between the engine and the gearbox – the hybrid truck comes with the 9-litre 280–360 hp diesel engine.

Scania Zone is the perfect tool for use with the hybrid truck. The position-based service helps drivers in automatically switching propulsion mode to comply with

traffic and environmental regulations as well as individually pre-defined policies for speed, noise and other emissions.

“More and more cities have established low-emission zones in centres, requiring alternatives such as electric propulsion. In acquiring the hybrid truck, transport companies can also significantly expand vehicle utilisation and reduce unprofitable time while the vehicle is idle. The silent electric mode opens for efficient deliveries also at night, thereby avoiding city centre peak-hour traffic congestion,” says Lampinen.

“Meanwhile, operators can, if needed, make use of the combustion engine for longer distance travel from warehouses and logistics centres in peripheral locations as well as for ad-hoc transport assignments. In short, they’ll be getting the best of both.”

SOURCE: Scania