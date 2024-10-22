Scania Touring LBG/LNG wins Sustainable Bus Award 2025

Scania is delighted to receive the Sustainable Bus Award 2025 in the coach category for the Scania Touring LBG/LNG, recognising its commitment to setting new standards in sustainable transport and pioneering a greener future in people mobility

The Scania Touring LBG/LNG is a testament to Scania’s dedication to driving the shift towards a more sustainable transport system. This variant of the Scania Touring can operate on both natural gas and biogas, or a blend of both, allowing a seamless transition to biogas. When powered by the latter, it provides a circular and economically viable solution for more sustainable long-distance transport, today. The new variant features a 13-litre gas engine that offers 410 hp (302 kW) and 2000 Nm of torque, offering efficiency that allows users to lower fuel costs. With the standard tank option, the bus also provides a driving range of over 1,000 km.

“Scania Touring delivers power, torque, and range comparable to a diesel-powered bus or coach. It reduces noise levels and lowers operating costs. When combined with the sustainability advantages of using biogas, it becomes an exceptional solution, not least for longer-distance operations,” says Carl-Johan Lööf, Head of Product Management for People Transport Solutions.

Biogas is a fossil-free and renewable fuel that offers CO2 emission reductions of up to 90 percent compared to diesel from a well-to-wheel perspective. It also provides other benefits for sustainable development. By producing fuel locally, cities and municipalities can create jobs, address waste management issues, enhance energy security, and return both carbon and nutrients to the soil.

The vehicle has undergone continuous updates over the years. In addition to new powertrains, it also includes a state-of-the-art driver area, an advanced electrical system, high-tech safety features, and modern interior design options for seating, colour, and trim.

The Sustainable Bus Award is the first and only European accolade recognising sustainability in the bus and coach industry. It embraces a wide approach to sustainability, considering factors such as safety, comfort, noise, recyclability of components, and the manufacturer’s overall environmental responsibility. The award was presented during a gala on October 21st in conjunction with the FIAA International Bus and Coach Fair in Madrid.

Scania was also a finalist in the Intercity category with the Scania Castrosua LE BEV bus.

SOURCE: Scania