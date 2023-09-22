Scania Super: the most fuel-​efficient truck in comparison test

A Scania 420 R tractor with the Super-based powertrain introduced in 2021 scored a decisive victory in the fuel part of a renowned German comparison test for long-haul trucks, the European Truck Challenge. The delta down to the first runner-up on the average diesel consumption in the test was 4.9%, a very sub­stantial margin when it comes to comparison tests at this level.

• Scania Super was 4.9% more fuel-efficient than the first runner-up

• The Super-based powertrain and the recently updated Cruise Control with Active Prediction system were crucial to the victory

“This is yet more proof of Scania’s industry-leading position as the most fuel-efficient brand,” says Julian Modro, Head of Industry Solutions, Scania Trucks. “Tests like this by independent journalists confirm what thousands of customers experience in their daily operations: our Super trucks have a clear edge in fuel consumption over the competition and bring substantial CO2 reductions.”

This year, the ETC comparison test focused on long-haul tractors with up to 450 hp and torque in the range of 2,200 to 2,400 Nm. All the major manufacturers in Europe were invited to participate in the German test, which took place on roads south of Hanover at the end of May. But in the end it was three brands who put their trucks on the starting line: Scania, DAF and Mercedes. Scania chose to enter a 420 R long-haul tractor with a sleeper cab. Despite having the least horsepower in the field, the Scania was sport¬ing the highest torque with its 2,300 Nm. The average gross train weight of the truck and trailer combinations in the test was 33.6 tonnes.

“Truck and Trailer Welt run the European Truck Challenge on public roads and use a mix of different road characteristics,” explains Modro. “Their test mimics what truck customers are facing on a daily basis; the only difference is that disturbances like traffic jams are cut out from the final results for the sake of comparability. What this level of fuel savings means for hauliers fighting increased fuel costs and rising in-terest rates is obvious: for a long-haul truck that is driven for 150,000 km a year, the fuel cost saving compared with the second best truck is in the 3,000 Euro bracket.”

The prize for the most fuel-efficient truck was awarded to Scania by Truck and Trailer Welt at a prize ceremony held in conjunction with the big NUFAM fair in Karlsruhe, Germany. Dutch truck manu¬facturer DAF received the “Drivers’ Choice” award for their XF 450 truck.

SOURCE: Scania