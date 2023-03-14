Scania publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Scania’s Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 reflects how the company has managed the challenges and disruptions resulting from the unstable macroeconomic and geopolitical situation, while strengthening the efforts to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system.

The Annual and Sustainability Report describes Scania’s journey towards a sustainable transport system. This is the company’s eighth combined Annual and Sustainability report, detailing its financial, social and environmental performance.

“2022 was a year marked by economic and political turmoil, that led to an energy crisis and spike in inflation and interest rates. Despite that, our customers’ activity and the demand for our products and services remained high. Our employees responded to the challenges concerning production and delivery problems in a fantastic way, while also keeping a clear focus on our overall purpose”, says Scania President and CEO Christian Levin.

“We have both the opportunity and responsibility to lead the shift and have set ourselves ambitious goals moving forward. We were the first in our industry to set science-based targets for reducing our carbon emissions from our operations and from the vehicles when in use by our customers. In 2022, we took another major step by being the first to set carbon reduction targets for our supply chain”, adds Levin.

It is important for Scania’s stakeholders that the sustainability work is followed up with regular and relevant reporting. This year, further steps have been taken in the sustainability reporting with additional information in the ESG area (Environmental, Social and Governance). Since the previous year, the sustainability report has been subject to a limited review carried out by Scania’s auditors. The financial year 2022 was also the first time that Scania fully reported which operation is taxonomy-eligible and what activities are taxonomy-aligned.

Read the full report here>>