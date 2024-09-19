Scania introduces a uniform modular service portfolio across Europe

Scania is launching a new, modularised service portfolio that makes it easier for international customers to buy customised solutions wherever they operate

“This launch comes at a time when we see our customers growing in size and doing business with us in more countries simultaneously,” says Mikael Blom, Product Manager at Scania. “Vehicles are being used across borders more frequently and fleets are growing bigger. With Services 360, Scania becomes the first OEM that can offer fleet owners an easy way to access and buy exactly the same solutions all over Europe.

Services names, content and their terms & conditions have traditionally been a national affair at best in the transport industry. Scania is now improving the customer experience

by introducing modularised, complete solutions where the customers set the content level

in dialogue with Scania. Thereafter, all Scania customers will know exactly what they can expect – and so will the entire service network.

“From now on European fleet owners can trust that wherever they go on the continent they will get full recognition and support for their complete service solution,” says Blom. “Services 360 brings true customer benefits, and it’s the foundation for taking their customer experiences to new levels.”

Scania’s Service portfolio consist of pre-defined building blocks that are the same all over Europe. Customers can choose everything from basic maintenance to Scania’s unique services with Flexible Maintenance: condition-based maintenance, which typically enables more uptime and fewer workshop visits. Or Scania ProCare with preventive replacements of critical components and digital services like Fleet positioning and Vehicle performance that ensures fleet owners get the most out of their vehicles. Scania is now also introducing Max24, a service – and a promise – that broken-down trucks will be back on the road within 24 hours, wherever in Europe they are operating.

“Preventive replacements will be complemented by a new service called Scania Guardian,” says Blom. “Customers with a Scania Guardian contract will get a heads-up from us before something breaks or fails, based on connectivity, our user-generated data and algorithms. It is the ultimate means for keeping trucks on the road and in production.”

SOURCE: Scania