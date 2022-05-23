Scania and Einride sign deal to accelerate electrification of road freight with fleet of 110 trucks

The Swedish freight technology company Einride, a leading provider of end-to-end digital, electric and autonomous shipping solutions, will begin the roll out of 110 Scania trucks starting in the second half of 2022. Einride already has one of Europe’s largest heavy duty electric fleets, and will further expand their market presence with this partnership.

The full fleet of trucks will be built to Einride’s hardware specifications and powered by their first of its kind operating system Saga, that ensures electric shipping is efficient and optimised. Fleet data insights that are generated through the Saga platform will be provided to Scania for continued product co-development between the teams. “We are looking forward to the beginning of this vital partnership as we expand across Europe. These 110 trucks will make a substantial contribution to increasing our fleet, while we will continue to join forces with renowned industry players such as Scania to drive innovation and product development in the global transport industry,” says Ellen Kugelberg, Chief Product Officer, Einride.

Einride’s order is the largest deal to date of electric heavy-duty vehicles in Europe for Scania. It is also only the beginning of a new long-term partnership that will contribute to both companies’ ambition to scale up electric road freight: “We share the same vision of decarbonising heavy transport. It has been rewarding to work with Einride on joint new technical solutions and digital services that will sustainably advance our industry”, says Fredrik Allard, Head of E-Mobility, Scania.

The fleet of 110 Scania trucks will be implemented throughout Europe during 2022 and the first half of 2023.