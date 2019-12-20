Save the date for the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2020

In November 2020, Volvo Group will arrange its capital markets day in co-ordination with Sandvik and SKF. The Sandvik and SKF capital markets days will be held in Austria and the Volvo Group capital markets day will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Volvo Group capital markets day will be held on November 5, 2020. During the day, institutional investors, analysts and financial media will get an update on the Group’s strategic direction, recent business development and latest innovations. Presentations will be held by Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and members of the Executive Management Team.

A formal invitation with a complete agenda, information regarding how to register, suggested flights, etc. will be sent out during the second quarter of 2020. Transfer between Sandvik and SKF will be arranged. Please save the following dates:

November 3, 2020 Sandvik CMD in Graz, Austria

November 4, 2020 SKF CMD in Steyr, Austria

November 5, 2020 Volvo Group CMD in Gothenburg, Sweden

SOURCE: Volvo Group