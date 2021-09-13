Sales start for the new Mercedes-Benz Citan

The new Mercedes-Benz Citan is now available to order

The new Mercedes-Benz Citan is now available to order. The small van will initially be launched as a Panel Van and a Tourer. Later there will be further variants with a long wheelbase as well as a Mixto version. The first markets will see Citan deliveries by the end of October. Prices start at 23,024.12 euros[1] for the Citan 110 as a Panel Van with a 75 kW (102 hp) petrol engine in the BASE equipment line. This corresponds to a net price of 19,348 euros. As the Citan Tourer 110 (combined fuel consumption in accordance with NEDC: 6.4-6.3 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 146-144 g/km[2]), the corresponding entry-level model costs 26,481.07 euros1 (net price: 22,253 euros).

From its unmistakeable design to its driving behaviour, not to mention its safety and connectivity systems, the new Mercedes‑Benz Citan has the DNA which customers have come to expect of the brand. Compact outside dimensions despite a generous space offering and high load volume open up a diverse range of applications for the new small van, especially in inner-city distribution operations.

The Panel Van and Tourer will also be available in the BASE and PRO equipment lines. On the Citan PRO, the door handles and sliding door strip covers are painted in the vehicle body colour. The interior and the passenger/load compartment are illuminated using LED light technology. Also included as part of the standard equipment are the Mercedes‑Benz audio system, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, air conditioning and electric windows in the front with comfort function. On the Panel Van PRO, the load compartment is fitted with plastic flooring. The PRO equipment line costs 2203.88/1852 euros[3] more in the Panel Van variant. As a Tourer, it costs 2128.91/1789 euros[4].

The Interior Design Package provides high-quality equipment details such as a high-gloss black trim element in the instrument panel support, chrome surrounds around the air vents of the dashboard and around the speakers, not to mention interior door handles in chrome. Price: 304.64/256 euros[4].

Up to two sliding doors and several partition wall variants

Sliding doors are a practical feature, especially in tight parking spaces. The Citan Tourer comes as standard with two sliding doors, the Citan Panel Van with one. The second sliding door costs 401.03/337 euros1.

Besides the closed partition wall between the cab and the load compartment, the Citan Panel Van can also be ordered with a folding version (142.80/120 euros1).

Attractive MBUX offering

Among the strengths of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience; 856.80/720 euros1) are its intuitive operating concept via the seven-inch touchscreen, the Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, smartphone integration with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, the hands-free system via the Bluetooth connection and digital radio (DAB and DAB+).

MBUX with navigation (1630.30/1370 euros1) additionally offers rapid hard-drive navigation which, thanks to the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant, can be controlled especially comfortably. The other infotainment functions can also be operated using this.

Assistance in dangerous situations and when manoeuvring

Despite their lower energy consumption, the LED High Performance headlamps (987.70/830 euros1) offer even greater safety at night thanks to their broader distribution of light and a light colour which is similar to that of daylight.

In addition to the standard equipment, for the Citan Panel Van the Active Safety Package (1.428/1.200 Euro1) also makes available a number of additional driving assistance systems. This includes Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

The Parking Package (1176.91/989 euros1) includes Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC. It assists the driver in entering and exiting a parking space by providing steering assistance. Parking spaces perpendicular to the road can be used either forwards or in reverse, while parallel parking spaces can only be entered in reverse. If Active Parking Assist was used to park in a space, it can also be used to leave that space. PARKTRONIC can also detect lateral obstacles and warn of their presence.

The Rear Parking Package (804.44/676 euros1) assists with reverse parking. Ultrasonic sensors and a camera in the handle of the tailgate or rear doors monitor the traffic situation behind the vehicle. It also facilitates reversing up to a trailer drawbar. On the Citan without MBUX, the camera image is shown in the inside rearview mirror, otherwise it is shown on the MBUX central display.

[1] German gross list price with 19 % VAT

[2] The values provided are the “NEDC CO 2 values” in accordance with Article 2, No. 1 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Fuel consumption figures have been calculated on this basis. For determining vehicle tax, the WLTP value is applicable.

[3] German gross list price with 19 % VAT/German net list price

[4] German gross list price with 19 % VAT/German net list price

SOURCE: Daimler