Sales of the LADA Vesta Sport with “bi-tone” execution pack started

In November, LADA Vesta Sport with “bi-tone” pack, which includes roof and exterior mirrors in black color, became available for order. Now the most ”charged” Vesta has become even more bright, contrasting and stylish. The two-tone body paint combines favorably with a special aerodynamic body kit, creating an exclusive car style.

Vesta Sport – a car built using the experience of the LADA Sport Rosneft racing team, has special settings for the chassis and engine, boosted to 145 HP.

The “bi-tone” execution pack of options is also available for all body types and equipment levels of LADA Vesta, except for the Classic version, and is combined with all body colors except ”Maestro” and ”Phantom”.

Additional payment for the pack for all models of the Vesta family is 16,000 rubles.

SOURCE: LADA