Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars up 25.1% from January to June, xEV deliveries more than quadrupled

Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered 1,182,724 passenger cars (+25.1%) to customers worldwide in the first half of 2021. In China, Mercedes-Benz set two new records: The highest deliveries in a second quarter (219,059 units, +5.8%) and in a first half of a year (441,579 units, +27.6%). Double-digit Q2 sales growth was achieved in Germany (+26.3%) and the USA (+38.6%). Global sales partners face very high customer demand across the Mercedes-Benz model portfolio. Nevertheless, the worldwide supply shortage of certain semiconductor components affected global deliveries to customers in Q2, especially in the month of June. The shortage is expected to continue to impact the upcoming two quarters in terms of sales.

“Great customer demand for our Mercedes-Benz models propelled our double-digit growth in the first half of 2021. Order intake levels remain high supported by the popularity of the new S-Class, the xEVs and the sales launch of the new C-Class in many markets”, stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes‑Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales.

Deliveries of plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars more than quadrupled in just six months, reaching 121,500 units (+305.0%). In total, the xEVs made up 10.3% of total Mercedes-Benz Cars sales in the first half of 2021. Around 39,000 all-electric vehicles were delivered from January to June (+291.4%), including more than 19,000 units (+469.4%) of the EQA, EQC and EQV models (Combined power consumption: 26.4‑15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1].

“The positive feedback we received about the EQS following its world premiere and our strong EV sales momentum is proof that Mercedes-EQ is just at the beginning of its electric success story”, said Britta Seeger.

Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales by regions and markets

Sales of Mercedes-Benz in the Asia-Pacific region rose from January to June 26.1%. Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz in China remained on a record level, with a total of 441,579 units in H1 (+27.6%). In the Europe region, the recovery of many markets and an improved COVID-19 situation led to a sales growth of 53.7% in the second quarter. Mercedes-Benz sold in Germany a total of 107,269 cars from January to June, achieving a sales level slightly above last year (+1.0%). Sales in the North America region totalled in H1 182,305 units (+24.4%) with 160,646 passenger cars delivered to customers in the USA (+26.3%).

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans unit sales

Mercedes-Benz sold 581,201 cars worldwide in Q2 (+27.0%) and 1,162,471 cars from January to June (+24.3%). Around 21,500 S-Classes were delivered to customers in Q2 (+69.2%), totalling more than 36,000 units since the beginning of the year (+43.1%). The E-Class saloon & estate (+11.8%), the compact cars (+42.1%) and the SUVs (+53.2%) achieved a strong sales performance from January to June. From January to June, the GLC SUV was again the best-selling single model of Mercedes-Benz worldwide, followed by the C- and E-Class saloon. The new C-Class, which had its start of sales on March 30, already achieved an order intake level of around 50,000 orders. Deliveries of the smart brand more than doubled in Q2 with 10,524 units (+148.3%). A total of 20,253 two- and four-door urban microcars were delivered from January to June (+100.5%).

In Q2 2021, commercial vans sales from Mercedes-Benz Vans grew by 37% compared to the prior-year quarter despite the worldwide shortage of supply in certain semiconductor components. In total, 84,190 Sprinters, Vito, Tourer and Citan were recorded sold worldwide. Growth was particularly high in Latin America and Europe, where eSprinter and eVito contributed strongly to the growth in predominantly all European markets.

“We are successfully implementing our strategy in line with our aim of establishing a leadership position for Vans in the field of electro-mobility. Sales of more than 2,400 electrified vans in the second quarter help to underline this goal,” stated Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “In May, we presented the concept EQT which met with very positive feedback from media and customers. Our future generation of small vans will complete our electric product range in 2022.”

Overview of retail unit sales by Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Q2 2021 Change in % H1 2021 Change in % Mercedes-Benz* 581,201 +27.0 1,162,471 +24.3 smart 10,524 +148.3 20,253 +100.5 Mercedes-Benz Cars 591,725 +28.1 1,182,724 +25.1 Mercedes-Benz Vans (commercial models) 84,190 +37.2 160.518 +27,4 Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 675,915 +29.2 1,343,242 +25.4 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars sales by region and market Europe 191,735 +53.7 383,616 +22.4 – thereof Germany 52,823 +26.3 107,269 +1.0 Asia-Pacific 284,688 +10.0 577,723 +26.1 – thereof China 219,059 +5.8 441,579 +27.6 North America 93,987 +38.1 182,305 +24.4 – thereof USA 82,390 +38.6 160,646 +26.3

*Including the V-Class, EQV and the X-Class

[1] The power consumption and the range have been determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EC) 692/2008. The power consumption is dependent upon the vehicle configuration. Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the “Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen” [Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of all new passenger car models], which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de)

SOURCE: Daimler