Safety Labs Austria joins Euro NCAP’s network of testing centres

Today, Euro NCAP welcomes a new laboratory as part of its network of testing centres across Europe. TECCON Austria – newly accredited for passive safety – joins ALP.Lab and DSD (already accredited for active safety) as part of Safety Labs Austria (SLA). SLA thus becomes a fully accredited consortium supporting the Euro NCAP test programme.

Full-scale crash testing and pedestrian sub-component tests will be performed by TECCON Austria in Gratkorn, whilst ALP.Lab and DSD will continue performing active safety tests in Hofkirchen as part of Euro NCAP’s developing and broad-ranging assessment. The virtual testing specialists TU-Graz and Virtual Vehicle complete the Safety Labs Austria as a Euro NCAP laboratory, following Austria’s membership of Euro NCAP in 2022.

Both ALP.Lab and TECCON have demonstrated that they are able to perform tests to Euro NCAP’s exacting requirements. SLA is a welcome addition to Euro NCAP’s resources, especially now, before a year which promises to be one of our busiest yet. We are looking forward to our successful and fruitful collaboration — Dr Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

We are delighted to join Euro NCAP’s programme as part of Safety Labs Austria, supporting the mission to advance vehicle safety. Through our expertise in full-scale crash and pedestrian protection tests at our facility in Gratkorn, and in collaboration with our SLA partners, we look forward to contributing to the Vision Zero goal. — Ferdinand Schwinger, Managing Director TECCON Austria

We, at ALP.Lab, have already gained experience in conducting Euro NCAP tests in the area of active safety in recent years and are now pleased to be able to fully cover the area of passive safety together with our partner TECCON. Together we continue to pursue our goal to carry out the most efficient customer tests on the market. — Dr. Christoph Knauder, CEO ALP.Lab

SLA joins Euro NCAP’s 1 0 other test facilities , located throughout Europe, providing independent testing services to the safety organisation and its consortium of members.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP