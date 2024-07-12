Safeguard for emergencies: MAN SafeStop Assist helps to prevent serious bus accidents

MAN Truck & Bus is the only manufacturer to offer the assistance system for all new coach models

Time and again, serious accidents occur because drivers are no longer able to control their vehicle for medical or other reasons. The smart MAN SafeStop Assist in intercity buses and coaches will help to prevent such accidents in the future. In an emergency, the active intervention system brings the vehicle to a safe stop automatically. The basis for this is the sophisticated interaction of several highly developed assistance systems.

It’s a frightening scenario: the driver of a bus suddenly passes out and loses control of the vehicle. “It happens again and again that the driver is suddenly unable to act due to unforeseen events, such as medical emergencies. The consequences can be devastating,” says Barbaros Oktay, Head of Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. “Experience shows that it is not uncommon for buses and coaches to leave the road or collide with other road users in such cases.”

For this reason, the experts at MAN Truck & Bus have been working intensively on a new assistance system: the smart MAN SafeStop Assist, which is now available as an option for the MAN Lion’s Intercity, the MAN Lion’s Coach, the NEOPLAN Tourliner and the NEOPLAN Skyliner. “No other manufacturer offers such a system for all current coach models. However, this is not the reason why it is one of the most important innovations of the 2024 model year, but rather because it can prevent serious accidents,” says Heinz Kiess, Head of Product Marketing Bus at MAN Truck & Bus.

The basis for this is that the active intervention system recognizes when the driver is no longer able to act. For this purpose, the assistance system uses the driving activity recognition of an active lane guard system as well as the functionality of the adaptive cruise control (ACC Stop & Go). With the help of a sensor integrated in the front of the vehicle and a camera positioned behind the windscreen, the system also continuously monitors lane keeping as well as the distance, position and relative speed of objects ahead. “All the data collected is bundled and evaluated. In this way, SafeStop Assist can deduce the status of driver activity – and thus also possible inactivity,” explains Kiess, adding: “Thanks to the intelligent interaction of various highly developed systems such as the attention guard, lane guard and emergency brake assistants, we have been able to increase safety for drivers, passengers and other road users enormously.”

If the system detects that the driver is no longer active, it intervenes in the driving process in a three-stage warning and braking cascade. In the first stage, the driver is prompted to take over the steering by means of a warning symbol and text messages on the display as well as a slight vibration of the steering wheel. If the driver fails to do so, an acoustic warning is added to the visual and haptic warning messages. The assistance system also carries out increasingly heavy partial braking. If the driver does not react either, MAN SafeStop Assist initiates an emergency stop and brakes the bus to a standstill within the system limits in its own lane – even if it is winding. “Of course, the driver can take back control at any time if possible. An emergency stop initiated by the system can be aborted immediately with a kick-down,” says Kiess.

However, if the emergency stop is not canceled, the system automatically activates the hazard warning lights to warn following road users. Immediately after the vehicle has come to a standstill, MAN SafeStop Assist also ensures that the bus cannot roll away. To do this, it switches to neutral transmission mode and automatically engages the electronic parking brake. It also unlocks the doors and switches on the interior lighting so that assistance can be provided without complications in an emergency. “MAN SafeStop Assist increases safety when driving a bus and helps to prevent serious accidents. At the same time, it also enables faster first aid treatment for the driver in the event of a medical emergency – and can therefore be a lifesaver,” summarizes Kiess.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus