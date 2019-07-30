Rolls-Royce motor cars returns to Andalusian coast

Today, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars arrives in the chicest enclaves of the Andalusian coast to once again serve a gentle presence to patrons of luxury at play

La Reserva, Sotogrande

Throughout the key weeks in the European summer season (29th July – 17th August), Rolls-Royce is basing a collection of eight highly Bespoke motor cars at the La Reserva Club, an exquisite enclave in the very heart of Sotogrande. The marque presents the opportunity to enjoy dynamic driving experiences, supported by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars product experts, through the sweeping hills of the Andalusian coastline.

Santa María Polo Club, Sotogrande

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is an official partner of the Grand Slam International Polo Tournament, held by Santa María Polo Club at its iconic home in Sotogrande. In addition to offering Bespoke driving experiences to and from the location, guests of the marque will be welcomed to an exclusive lounge, from which they are able to access the highly exclusive 7th Chukker Club members’ area to enjoy an elevated aspect of the tournament. In addition, the winning team of the High Goal Gold Cup, the most important prize of the tournament, will be presented with their cup alongside a Rolls-Royce motor car.

