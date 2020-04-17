When developing the latest generation of pinnacle luxury products, Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople demanded the freedom to create products on their own terms: to continue defining true luxury without expecting a single component to deliver an experience it was not intended to.

Rolls-Royce’s proprietary spaceframe chassis architecture met these demands. Its flexibility and, most importantly, scalability, freed designers to serve the aesthetic demands required to create pinnacle luxury motor cars, allowing them to proportion key areas such as the dashboard-to-axle ratio and front and rear overhangs on their own terms. They were set free from the confines of existing production platforms. Additionally, its aluminium construction delivered engineers and craftspeople an acoustically superior, rigid canvas onto which they would create new benchmarks in the experience of luxury mobility.

These quantum leaps were made with one purpose: to better service the most demanding consumer group in the world; the Rolls-Royce client.

Developed for luxury

Sir Henry Royce began his automotive career by building an improved version of a 10hp two-cylinder Decauville – the first car he bought when his eponymous electrical company found success. When Charles Rolls first encountered, and ultimately drove Royce’s machine, he knew immediately that he had found a British car that could outshine any Continental competition. He agreed to sell all of the cars that Royce could build.

In the first two years of the marque’s existence, Rolls-Royce produced ten cars. In 2019, the company delivered 5,152, the highest annual total in its history, to customers in over 50 countries. Rolls-Royce has innovated for almost a century to set the benchmark and satisfy the most discerning patrons of luxury. At the heart of its latest innovations is the Rolls-Royce Architecture.

Rolls-Royce announced the development of the new aluminium spaceframe in 2015. Eschewing the received wisdom of the mainstream automotive industry, this decision represented a departure from the notion of mass brands sharing a platform with one basic set of underpinnings from which they would create numerous models. Furthermore, it revolutionised the super-luxury motor car as we know it, allowing an unerring focus on the creation of the most luxurious and silent means of travel in the world.

Rolls-Royce Architecture, also known as the Architecture of Luxury, defines the next generation of Rolls-Royce motor cars, enabling them to deliver incomparable ride quality, acoustic characteristics, passenger comfort, exterior presence, and interior space. The platform comprises an aluminium spaceframe that can be scaled and adapted for a diverse range of luxury products.

SOURCE: Rolls Royce