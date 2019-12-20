Rolls-Royce announces new Director of Finance

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that Dr. Timo Poser has been appointed as Director of Finance, effective from 1 February 2020.

Poser is an exceptionally experienced financial expert, having spent almost 20 years with the BMW Group. He has served in a number of roles around the world, including: CFO, BMW China Trading Ltd., Beijing; Vice President Controlling and Risk Management, BMW-Brilliance Automotive Ltd., Beijing/Shenyang; CFO, Husqvarna Motorcycles, Varese, Italy; and Head of Controlling, BMW Japan, Tokyo. He is currently Vice President Governance, Administration, Financial Services – Organizational Development, Process Management – for BMW Group in Munich.

Poser will be based at the company’s Head Office and Manufacturing Plant at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “It is with great pleasure that I announce that Dr. Timo Poser has been appointed as Director of Finance. His exceptional experience, with almost 20 years at a senior level in a number of international roles, will be invaluable to the global Rolls‑Royce family.”

Poser replaces Juergen Brzank, who will leave Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to take up the senior role of Price & Volume Planning and Sales Steering, for the BMW Group worldwide, based in Munich.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce