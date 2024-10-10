Rohm at electronica 2024: Empowering Growth, Inspiring Innovation

Rohm Semiconductor Europe is looking forward to electronica 2024 – the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronic components, systems, applications, and solutions

Rohm Semiconductor Europe is looking forward to electronica 2024 – the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronic components, systems, applications, and solutions. The event will take place between November 12th to 15th in Munich.

At booth C3-520, Rohm will showcase its advanced power and analog technologies designed to enhance power density, efficiency, and reliability in both automotive and industrial applications. These advancements are crucial for addressing the increasing demands of modern electronic systems, particularly in the context of sustainability and innovation.

Under the theme “Empowering Growth, Inspiring Innovation,” Rohm will highlight via its various demo application stations in “tree style” how its high-quality semiconductor technologies contribute to solving critical social and ecological challenges. The focus will be on driving sustainability in electronic design and innovation, which aligns with the growing emphasis on creating environmentally responsible solutions within the industry.

At electronica 2024, the exhibition space has been greatly expanded and the number of items on display has been increased to 30 – more than three times compared to the previous show.

The latest solutions will be exhibited under the three themes of “for E-Mobility”, “for Automotive”, and “for Industrial”.

For E-Mobility

TRCDRIVE pack™ with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module to improve the efficiency of traction inverters

New EcoIGBT™ products for electric compressors

New EcoSiC™ Schottky Barrier Diodes for onboard chargers

For Automotive

New configurable PMIC with supporting functional safety features for application processors, SoCs and FPGAs

LED Driver ICs for Exterior Lighting / Head Lamps

Advanced solutions on the ADAS cockpit demo

For Industrial Equipment

Industrial AC-DC PWM Controller ICs – support a wide range of power transistors from Si MOSFETs and IGBTs to SiC MOSFETs

The EcoGaN™ family of 150V and 650V class GaN HEMTs in several EVKs

Latest R&D project on Terahertz

In addition to product showcases, Rohm is committed to fostering technical exchange and collaboration at electronica 2024. “For us, electronica is more than just a showcase – it’s an opportunity to forge new connections, strengthen existing partnerships, and reunite with industry peers,” says Wolfram Harnack, President of Rohm Semiconductor Europe. “We are excited to welcome our guests to Munich as we work together to shape the future of electronics.”

SOURCE: Rohm