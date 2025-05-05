Rivian to bring more jobs to Central Illinois with supplier park

Rivian is investing nearly $120 million to construct a supplier park near its plant in Normal, IL, which is expected to add several hundred supplier jobs and nearly 100 direct Rivian jobs in the next two years

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is constructing a supplier park in Normal, Illinois near its electric vehicle manufacturing plant. The company expects key suppliers to locate in the park, providing even better material supply processes for those parts, which will be used in Rivian’s EV production. More suppliers in the area also means additional jobs in the area, including nearly 100 direct Rivian jobs.

“We are excited to see this supplier park coming together so quickly,” said Rivian Founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe. “This will be a key enabler to increasing production at the plant in 2026 when we start to build R2 in addition to R1 and our commercial vans. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker and the state’s partnership, and are looking forward to welcoming suppliers at the new space.”

A subset of Rivian’s suppliers are expected to perform light assembly and manufacturing on site at the supplier park. Rivian employees at the supplier park will kit and sequence the parts, which will then be moved to the main plant. Rivian will construct an underground tunnel between the supplier park and the main plant that will ensure efficient operations while avoiding increased traffic on local roads.

The State of Illinois has been a strong partner as Rivian expands its production in Normal, IL. The State is supporting this project with a comprehensive incentives package to offset project start-up costs and certain infrastructure improvements, as well as tax credits tied to the creation of good-paying jobs.

“In Illinois, we aren’t just making electric vehicles: we are creating an entire ecosystem – attracting investments, bolstering our workforce, and strengthening the EV manufacturing supply chain,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rivian’s investment will attract suppliers from across the globe to invest in Illinois and continue to create good-paying jobs, providing Illinois with the competitive edge to thrive in the clean energy economy.”

The Town of Normal is also making a number of necessary road improvements and helping offset the cost of running utility infrastructure to the new supplier park site with future tax reimbursements.

Rivian builds all of its electric vehicles at the plant in Normal, IL including the R1S all-electric SUV, R1T all-electric truck, Amazon Electric Delivery Van (EDV) and the Rivian Commercial Van, which is now available for purchase for fleets of any size.

In addition to the 1.2 million square foot supplier park, construction is well underway for the 1.1 million square foot expansion of the plant necessary for R2 manufacturing. R2 production is expected to begin in 2026.

