Reservations now open for all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover

Four Ariya models available to reserve, including Platinum+ with e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control – along with exclusive access to special Ariya Premiere Edition

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover is getting closer to its upcoming U.S. on-sale date with the opening of a special reservation portal at NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve, giving customers the opportunity to be one of the first to purchase the most advanced and connected Nissan vehicle ever.

Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, wireless Apple CarPlay® and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield® 360.

Nissan also announced today the preliminary 2023 Ariya reservation model lineup, specifications and initial MSRP – which starts at $45,950 for the Venture+ front-wheel drive model. Pricing for additional Ariya models will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before Jan. 31, 2022 will qualify for a two year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase3. That’s worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for the Ariya Venture+.4

“The all-new Ariya is the embodiment of the new Nissan, and now customers can go out and be one of the first to reserve this game-changing electric crossover,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. and Marketing and Sales. “Ariya leverages our decade of expertise selling mass-market EVs, uniquely positioning Nissan and our dealers to deliver both a thrilling vehicle and outstanding ownership experience.”

Ariya is a cornerstone to the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan and is the first production model to represent the company’s new electrified brand identity. Nissan has announced a target that more than 40 percent of its U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.

SOURCE: Nissan