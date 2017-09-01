Renault Twingo adds chic new iconic special edition

Renault has launched a new Iconic Special Edition on its Twingo city car with new interior and exterior upgrades. The chic, cosmopolitan special edition, perfect for running about town, is positioned at the top-of-range. It is available to order from today with first deliveries expected during September.

Available in a unique Mint Green paint finish, in addition to Diamond Black or Crystal White, the Twingo Iconic is based on the Dynamique version of Renault’s multi-award-winning innovative city car. It is set apart from the rest of the range with exclusive Iconic crosshatch-patterned part-leather upholstery, floor mats with a Mint Green Twingo motif and a Mint Green touch pack applies colourful hints around the cabin.

Oustide, the Iconic gains a fabric folding sunroof in the same pattern as the interior, exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels, crosshatched Iconic side decals and electrically folding door mirrors.

Technology on the Twingo Iconic over and above the rest of the range includes R-LINK satellite navigation, part-leather seats, climate control, automatic headlights and wipers and electric front windows and electric heated mirrors. Front fog lights, DAB radio, Bluetooth, cruise control and speed limiter are all also a part of the Twingo Iconic package.

The Iconic Special Edition receives £2,825-worth of extra equipment over a Dynamique Nav, providing the customer with a saving of £740.

Twingo Iconic Special Edition is available to order with Twingo’s efficient TCe 90 turbocharged petrol engine with either manual or EDC (efficient dual-clutch) automatic transmissions. The Twingo Iconic’s engine range offers CO 2 emissions as low as 99g/km and returns up to 65.7mpg on the official combined cycle (NEDC).

Modern, nimble and practical, the award-winning Twingo offers an extremely innovative take on the city car. Its rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout means that interior space is truly maximised and it is incredibly easy to park, manoeuvre or complete a U-turn because the front wheels are not restricted by the engine.

As with all new Renault models, the Twingo Iconic Special Edition is covered by Renault4+ – a four-year warranty that offers unlimited-mileage cover in the first two years and then two further years of protection up to 100,000 miles. Renault 4+ also includes four years of Renault Assistance, comprising of 24 hours a day, 365 days a year assistance on the roadside and from home, national recovery and onward travel. European cover is also included for the first three years.

Renault also offers a suite of service plans for Twingo available over two or three years. The Renault Service Plan covers the manufacturer’s service and maintenance programme requirements including parts, labour and VAT for the period chosen. Service Plans for Twingo are available at the recommended retail price from £409, based on two years/20,000 miles.

