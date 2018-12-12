Renault Trucks T 2019: comfort, fuel savings and lower co2 emissions

Renault Trucks has launched the T 2019 on the market. Equipped with new Euro 6 Step D motorisation, the T version 2019 boasts a 3% reduction in fuel saving compared to the previous generation. It has also been fitted with new equipment, increasing on-board and driver comfort.

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions both down 3%

The Renault Trucks T and T High version 2019 are already fitted with DTI 11 and DTI 13 Euro 6 Step D engines, compliant with the regulation due to take effect from 1 September 2019. They feature a new-generation post treatment system, made with new materials for increased durability. An Adblue quality sensor has also been added, whilst the seventh injector has been removed.

The Renault Trucks T 2019 is equipped with a new-generation Optivision system. This predictive speed regulator, which uses road topography to optimise gear changes, now stores data directly in the vehicle. This adds to driver comfort, as the connection will no longer be lost, even in areas where the GPS provides no information, such as tunnels. Furthermore, route information is more accurate, enabling drivers to better plan their journeys.

Last but not least, the adaptive Eco Cruise Control features new settings that use less fuel.The combination of these improvements and new equipment enable customers to achieve a 3% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the previous generation.

Improved on-board and driver comfort

In this 2019 version, the T range truck cabs feature new top-of-the-range finishes. Inside, the vehicle dashboard boasts a carbon finish, which also features inside the doors, together with black leather seats and a new harmonised grey headliner. Outside, the radiator grille and wing mirrors can now be customised, with a choice of two paint colours, glossy black or anodised orange. The vehicle ID plate features simplified, more easily visible wording, with the name of the vehicle, its power and motorisation. A further line is available for customer personalisation.

