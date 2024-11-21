Renault Trucks obtains the first electric retrofitted truck homologation in France

Renault Trucks, a pioneer in the circular economy and decarbonisation, has reached another significant milestone, as the manufacturer has just obtained France's first road homologation for an electric retrofitted truck

Renault Trucks, a pioneer in the circular economy and decarbonisation, has reached another significant milestone, as the manufacturer has just obtained France’s first road homologation for an electric retrofitted truck. The vehicle, a 12-tonne Renault Trucks D converted into a battery-electric truck, will be leased for several years through Clovis Grand Paris, Renault Trucks’ leasing partner, to Extime, the operator of the Paris Airport duty-free stores.

At the end of 2023, Renault Trucks completed the workshop conversion of a 12-tonne internal combustion engine truck into a battery-electric vehicle, in collaboration with Novumtech and with financial backing from the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe). With this retrofit now road-approved – the first of its kind in France – the manufacturer is set to evaluate the economic, environmental and business viability of the process.

Multi-phase homologation process

In order to comply with current regulations, the transformation of the internal combustion engine truck into an electric vehicle entailed a number of processes. After completing the mechanical conversion, the Renault Trucks team conducted a series of rigorous tests at UTAC, a Paris-based technical approval body accredited to ISO 17025.

These included assessments of electromagnetic compatibility in line with the R100 standard, as well as thorough checks on the conformity of the braking system.

Following this technical approval, a comprehensive administrative dossier, which included detailed reports of all tests conducted, was submitted to the environmental agency, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes DREAL.

On 21 November 2024, Renault Trucks received the precious ‘sesame,’ becoming the first truck manufacturer in France to obtain approval for an electric retrofitted vehicle for road use.

The entire conversion process, from the technical phase to homologation, took two years.

Specific use for the first electric retrofit truck

Leased by Clovis Grand Paris, Renault Trucks’ leasing partner, to Extime – operator of the Paris Airport duty-free stores – the electric retrofitted truck will be used for frequent shuttle journeys between Extime’s warehouses and the airport. With a range of 250 km, this 12-tonne electric truck is ideally suited for this purpose and supports the airport sector’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

A first step towards expanding electric retrofitting?

This first electric retrofitted truck serves as a crucial ‘laboratory’ for Renault Trucks, allowing it to evaluate the efficiency and productivity of the solution before potentially scaling up the process.

“The use of this vehicle in real operational conditions will enable us validate the economic viability and robustness of the electric retrofit solution. This pilot project exemplifies our dedication to preserving natural resources while minimizing the environmental impact of vehicle usage. The truck perfectly embodies the circular economy approach that we champion at Renault Trucks,” explained Laurent Colpier, Vice President of Used Trucks and Urban Logistics at Renault Trucks.

It is a trial run with both environmental and economic benefits, since the acquisition cost of such an electric retrofitted truck is estimated to be up to 15% lower than that of a new electric vehicle.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks