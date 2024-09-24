Renault Trucks achieves Gold Ecovadis Certification for the 6th consecutive year

Renault Trucks, recognized for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has been awarded the Gold certification by the independent Ecovadis organisation for the 6th consecutive year. With a score of 78 out of 100, the French manufacturer ranks among the top 5% of companies evaluated. In 2024, the Ecovadis CSR rating agency evaluated 130,000 … Continued

Renault Trucks, recognized for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has been awarded the Gold certification by the independent Ecovadis organisation for the 6th consecutive year. With a score of 78 out of 100, the French manufacturer ranks among the top 5% of companies evaluated.

In 2024, the Ecovadis CSR rating agency evaluated 130,000 international companies based on 21 criteria grouped into four categories: Sustainable Procurement, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Environment.

With a score of 78 out of 100, an increase of 15 points compared to 2018, the year of its first Gold certification, Renault Trucks strengthens its position as a leader in corporate social responsibility. In its conclusions, Ecovadis highlighted the advanced management system implemented by Renault Trucks to address ethical and environmental challenges.

Maximum Score in Environmental Performance

For the 3rd consecutive year, Renault Trucks achieved a score of 100/100 in the Environment category. This result recognizes the manufacturer’s ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations and the vehicles it puts on the road.

Renault Trucks produces electric trucks in series at its factories in Blainville-sur-Orne and Bourg-en-Bresse, which, when operated by hauliers, have already covered 25 million kilometers, avoiding the emission of 24,000 tons of CO2. This commitment to decarbonised mobility has significantly contributed to the attainment of the maximum score.

Renault Trucks is also committed to reducing the environmental impact of its sites. For instance, the manufacturer has embarked on an ambitious project to equip its Bourg-en-Bresse industrial site with 17 hectares of photovoltaic canopies by 2026. This installation will produce an amount of electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 17,500 residents, part of which will be self-consumed by the site.

Simultaneously, Renault Trucks is multiplying initiatives to conserve natural resources. At each site, measures have been implemented to reduce water consumption. Over the past decade, these optimizations have halved the amount of water required to produce a truck, decreasing from 12 m³ in 2013 to 6.5 m³ in 2023.

Strengthening Ethical Practices

Renault Trucks is strengthening its responsible purchasing practices by evaluating 93% of its first-tier suppliers based on criteria related to human rights, working conditions, the environment, and business ethics. Each supplier is systematically provided with a strict code of conduct, and audits and self-assessments are regularly conducted to promote continuous improvement.

In 2023, the requirements of these evaluations were reinforced, as this rigorous responsible purchasing policy has now become fully integrated into the manufacturer’s overall strategy. This approach aims to ensure an increasingly responsible supply chain. The initiatives undertaken and the progress made have enabled Renault Trucks to achieve a score of 70/100 in the Ethics category, an increase of 10 points compared to the previous year.

Because road freight transport accounts for 7% of CO2 emissions in Europe, Renault Trucks, with more than 70,000 vehicles sold annually worldwide, fully recognizes its responsibilities and is intensifying its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its activities.

