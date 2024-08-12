Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric gives Tesla drivers a cheeky digital heads-up on its Model Y-beating range and price

The Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric showcases its Tesla Model Y-beating range and price through an innovative digital billboard at a popular London charging station

The Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric is showing Tesla drivers what they are missing through an innovative digital billboard campaign that highlights how the latest all-electric Renault betters the American brand’s Tesla Model Y.

Stemming from an article in Auto Express titled “New Renault Scenic embarrasses Tesla Model Y on price and range”, the campaign sees the digital billboard display a series of bespoke messages to Tesla drivers.

Positioned next to charging points at a London service station, the billboard – on detecting an approaching Tesla – replaces the default creative of the Auto Express article with such phrases as “This is awkward”, “Elon-ger” and “You’re probably good at other things”. The billboard and how it playfully changes when it detects a Tesla driver will be visualised on TikTok and Meta.

The cheeky messages will certainly give Tesla drivers something to think about. With a range of up to 379 miles (WLTP), the techno Long Range version of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric can cover over 40 miles more on a single charge than any variant of the Tesla Model Y and nearly 100 miles more than Tesla’s entry-level, rear-wheel-drive version. Priced from £40,995 OTR, Renault’s techno Long Range version also significantly undercuts the price of the entry-level Model Y by nearly £5,000.

The campaign was developed in conjunction with Publicis London, the long-term creative partner of Renault UK. It is another reminder of the incredible impact of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric, which since its announcement late last year has won a multitude of awards, including the ultimate accolade of Car of the Year 2024.

Lawrence Hamilton, Head of Marketing Communications, Digital & CRM, Renault UK, said: “The Scenic is a true game-changer and that is especially evident by the Auto Express article, which recognises that it beats what has long been the benchmark in its sector in two key areas. This campaign is a great way to spread this message far and wide, being just as innovative and forward-thinking as the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric.”

Designed to combine the generous space, comfort, usability and connectivity that a family needs to travel freely and safely, the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric features a compact motor (with 125kW/170hp or 160kW/220hp) plus a 60kW or 87kWh battery pack for a range of up to 379 miles. The 87kWh version is available with a choice of three trim levels – techno, esprit Alpine and iconic – while the 60kWh Comfort Range model comes exclusively in techno trim. The range starts from £37,495 OTR.

SOURCE: Renault