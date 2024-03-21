Renault returns to the CV Show with the UK premiere of the new Master and its 100% electric LCV range

The New Renault Master will make its UK debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in April

Renault is marking its 21st attendance at the annual Commercial Vehicle Show with the UK premiere of the New Master and its latest 100% electric LCV line-up.

During the UK’s biggest dedicated commercial vehicle event, which takes place at the NEC, Birmingham from 23-24 April, Renault will have its entire 100% electric line up on display, with the recently-announced All-new Master taking centre stage on its stand 5F110 in hall 5.

Designed to go further, carry more and cost less, the New Renault Master will be represented by the forthcoming E-Tech 100% electric version. As well as showcasing the efficiency-enhancing new aerodynamics, cutting edge connectivity, unique braking system and up to 20 ADAS features of the latest, fourth generation Master, the E-Tech 100% electric version adds a range of up to 285 miles (WLTP), a best-in-class payload of 1,625 kg.

Standalone exhibits will demonstrate the comfort of the Master, plus the OpenR Link multimedia system that comes as standard. The most intuitive on the market, the cutting-edge system includes a 10-inch touchscreen as well as wired and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The system is smart and scalable: it will grow to encompass new functionalities over time, with free over-the-air updates for five years. It is also available with Google built-in providing navigation, multimedia and voice-activated assistant – the first time that such a system has featured in a Renault LCV.

At the event, Renault will showcase how it offers a zero-emissions-in-use, pure electric version of every model in its LCV range, with the forthcoming Master E-Tech 100% electric on display alongside the recently-launched Renault Trafic E-Tech electric and the multi-award winning Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric.

Complementing the all-electric Renault LCV line-up will be Mobilize’s new Fleet@Home offering, which provides a flexible and convenient charging solution for businesses who wish to give drivers the choice of charging at home, at work and on the road. Benefits of its software include the ability to view charging sessions, costs and consumption on one portal across all charge points, plus drivers being able to directly expense the domestic electricity that’s been used for business miles.

Renault’s return to the Commercial Vehicle Show follows significant year-on-year growth in its light commercial vehicle sales, which contributed to making it the second-fastest growing automotive brand in the UK. Compared to the year before, Renault UK van sales rose by a huge 95.3% to 27,781 – nearly doubling the brand’s 2022 performance. The result elevated Renault to fourth place in the manufacturer rankings, with market share rising to 7.96%.

SOURCE: Renault