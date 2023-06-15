Renault Rafale, reaching out towards new horizons

Rafale, a legendary aircraft, an aeronautical reference in Renault’s history

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, and Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault brand, along with all the brand’s employees, invite you to the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget to unveil the All-new Renault Rafale on June 18 at 7pm.

All-new Renault Rafale is the flagship of the Renault range. It reinforces Renault’s offensive in the D-segment with an SUV coupé bodytype.

All-new Renault Rafale conjures up visions of performance, daring, excitement and style.

All-new Renault Rafale will make its world premiere, from June 19 to 25 on the brand’s booth during the Paris Air Show. The Renault booth will also pay tribute to Renault’s aeronautical.

SOURCE: Renault Group