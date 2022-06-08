Renault now offering Amazon Music to customers in the car

A first collaboration inaugurated with nouvelle Megane E-Tech Electric

Amazon Music is available with the OpenR Link interface

Together, Renault and Amazon Music are changing the way customers find and listen to music in a vehicle. For the first time, the Amazon Music app is available as a free download from My Renault Mobile application2. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 90 million songs and the latest new releases. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music.

With this collaboration, Renault and Amazon Music want to improve the customer experience by allowing them to enjoy millions of songs and thousands of playlists directly from the OpenR Link interface. Renault customers listening to Amazon Music Unlimited will also have access to a catalog of more than 90 million songs available in High Definition (HD).

Offer1 will be available on board the latest generation of Renault vehicles equipped with the OpenR Link system in Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. The application, which will be available in all vehicles equipped with the OpenR Link system.

1Renews automatically starting at £9.99/mo. Eligible for OpenR link supported vehicle customers and new Amazon Music Unlimited customers only. Terms apply. Amazon, Amazon Music and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.”

2Customers can find their Amazon Music offer from their MyRenault space and subscribe to a subscription as soon as the 6-month offer is activated. They can download their application from the MyRenault redirect either directly on board the vehicle. Offer applies only to any new user who first subscribes to Amazon Music Unlimitedd and has gone through MyRenault.

SOURCE: Renault