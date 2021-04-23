Renault Group unveils its purpose: Our spirit of innovation takes mobility further to bring people close

During its Annual General Meeting on April 23rd, the Group presented its purpose to its shareholders. It was developed jointly with all employees and in consultation with its stakeholders and validated by the Board of Directors. It expresses the ambition and meaning of the Group’s collective project in France and worldwide.

“Our spirit of innovation takes mobility further to bring people closer.”

With these words, the social body of Renault Group and its 170,000 employees wants to highlight the substance of its mission to serve its customers and all its stakeholders. To make the heart of innovation beat, testifies both to the deeply human and generous dimension of Renault, as well as to the creativity, inventiveness, and technical quality of the Group.

At Renault, technology and innovation are always at the service of people, and never the other way around. Because the ultimate goal is to bring us closer together. This is the freedom that makes today’s mobility possible, and even more so tomorrow, underlined Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of Renault ‘s Board of Directors, to present the purpose.

He also emphasized that purpose is a key driver of competitiveness:

The strength of a company, its movement, its long-term dynamics, depend on the good alignment of values, governance and strategy with the expression of the purpose. This alignment produces substance and meaning. And meaning is the basis for trust, pride in belonging, motivation, stakeholder commitment… and therefore performance.

The design of the Group’s purpose is the result of a collective effort. To begin with, working groups analyzed hundreds of interviews with employees from a wide variety of businesses and countries, in the operational entities and at the level of the top management. In parallel, a study of the company’s culture was conducted. This work was completed by discussions with external stakeholders (partners, investors, NGOs, etc.).

To nurture this purpose, Renault Group has decided to go further than a Stakeholder Committee by creating a dedicated Purpose Committee before the end of the year. This committee, made up of international figures from a wide range of backgrounds and fields of expertise, will provide the Board of Directors with analyses and recommendations on the Group’s strategy.

Renault Group’s purpose:

We are caring, believing in responsible progress that respects everyone.

Since 1898, our history has been written by passionate people who create innovative products in tune with popular culture and made to accompany life. We do this because mobility is a source of fulfilment and a freedom. We believe that this freedom goes hand in hand with preserving the planet and living better together. That’s why we challenge ourselves to limit our impact on the climate and on resources, and to make mobility more inclusive and safer for everyone.

We are daring, embracing the future with optimism.

We are a place where people can be themselves, playing their part in a shared adventure. We are proud of our diversity, our French roots, and of our international presence which makes us open to the world. We are strengthened by the Alliance and by the constructive relationships we forge with our partners. From our very beginning, our spirit of innovation has taken us further, creating value, anticipating mobility needs and bringing people closer.

