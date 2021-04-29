Renault Group signs partnership with Iberdrola to achieve zero carbon footprint in its factories in Spain and Portugal

Renault Group and Iberdrola today signed a strategic partnership agreement that will launch projects aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in Renault's energy consumption in Spain and Portugal

Renault Group and Iberdrola today signed a strategic partnership agreement that will launch projects aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in Renault’s energy consumption in Spain and Portugal. Under the agreement, Iberdrola will supply the manufacturer with long-term green energy, implement heat electrification and energy efficiency solutions, analyse on-site renewable projects, as well as mobility electrification and the use of second life batteries.

This partnership will enable Renault Group to work towards its Zero Carbon Footprint objective, included in its Renaulution Strategic Plan, and which will enable the use of green electricity in its factories and the use of Big Data in the management of energy efficiency, among many other things. The agreement reinforces its leadership strategy in electrification and shows how decarbonisation contributes to making the group more competitive and resilient.

Renault Group, a leader in electric vehicles, and Iberdrola, the global leader in renewable energy, have signed a strategic partnership to decarbonise Renault’s plants over the next three years. Renault Group in Spain is taking a firm step to contribute to the Group’s international goal of halving emissions produced its plants worldwide by 2030. Iberdrola, for its part, reinforces its active role in their strategy to decarbonise industry and the economy.

José Vicente de los Mozos, Industrial Director of Renault Group and Chairman and CEO of Renault Iberia, and Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, signed a collaboration agreement this morning at Renault’s Bodywork and Assembly Plant in Valladolid that lays the foundations for achieving Zero Carbon Footprint at Renault Group’s factories.

Under this partnership, Iberdrola becomes the manufacturer’s renewable energy supplier, through the signing of a long-term agreement for 100% of Renault Group’s energy consumption in Spain. They will also work together on initiatives such as the electrification of heat from thermal processes, the analysis of possible efficiencies in plant energy management through Big Data, the implementation of on-site renewable projects (photovoltaic and wind power plants at its facilities), and the reuse of electric vehicle batteries for energy storage and use in Renault’s energy supply.

The analysis and design of electric mobility and charging solutions is also envisaged, both for internal use by the plants’ own fleets and for linked charging (employees’ vehicles, third-party companies and end customers). In the case of linked charging, these solutions will be integrated and offered as part of the ZE READY TO CHARGE process developed by Renault Group.

José Vicente de los Mozos, Group Industrial Director and President and CEO of Renault Iberia, said: At Renault Group, we firmly believe in our responsibility to the environment, which is why one of our objectives is to achieve zero carbon footprint in our factories, making us a leading automotive company in terms of environmental commitment. To this end, we are establishing agreements such as the one we are signing today with Iberdrola, which will enable us to reduce CO2 emissions from our plants in an innovative way and in line with our use of Industry 4.0 technology, enabling us to continue working on the future competitiveness of our industrial facilities.

For Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, the agreement shows the commitment of both companies to decarbonization. We share the same vision to achieve an emission-free economy and we have the same goal. Today we are joining forces to reduce not only the emissions made by vehicles during their lifetime, but also those generated by their manufacture. This will be the first carbon-neutral car manufacturing facility, with renewable energy supply, electrification of heat, second life-cycle batteries and the possibility of using other technologies, such as green hydrogen. With partnerships such as the one announced today, Iberdrola and Renault are putting our resources and know-how at the service of a more sustainable society.

Once the agreement was signed, Galán and de los Mozos visited the facilities where the batteries for the hybrid vehicles produced in Valladolid and Palencia are assembled. They also toured the assembly line of the Bodywork and Assembly Factory where Renault Captur plug-in hybrid is produced. Finally, they visited the Valladolid R&D&I Centre which, with the Renaulution strategic plan, will be responsible for all the new electrified products to be produced at Spanish plants.

SOURCE: Renault Group