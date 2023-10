Renault Group will hold a Capital Market Day dedicated to Ampere, EV and software pure player on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023

On this occasion, Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group will present Ampere’s strategy and its mid-term financial outlook.

SOURCE: Renault Group