Relaxed electric travel from start to finish: Mercedes me Charge: Convenient charging and transparency when making payment

With Mercedes me, the product and technology brand EQ offers comprehensive services for the electric mobility of today and tomorrow. The most important services and functions of the EQC (combined power consumption: 20.8 – 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) include pre-entry climate control and, above all, EQC optimised navigation and Mercedes me Charge. EQC optimised navigation enables Mercedes-Benz customers to quickly find public charging stations, gain convenient access to charging points from various providers via Mercedes me Charge and benefit from an integrated payment function with simple invoicing, including at stations operated by IONITY, the European fast-charging network. The objective: relaxed, uncomplicated travel with transparency and planning certainty.

With Mercedes me Charge, drivers of a Mercedes-Benz EQC or plug-in hybrid model with the latest infotainment generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) have optional access to one of the world’s largest charging networks, with over 300 different operators of public charging stations (cities, car parks, motorways, shopping centres, etc.) in Europe alone. EQC optimised navigation enables Mercedes-Benz customers to find these stations easily. This convenient access to the charging stations is provided by the Mercedes me Charge card, the Mercedes me App or via the vehicle’s media display.. No separate contracts are necessary for this: apart from simple authentication, customers benefit from an integrated payment function with simple billing after they have registered their payment method once. Each charging process is booked automatically. The individual charging processes are clearly listed in a monthly invoice.

Extraordinary speed at an attractive price: the IONITY @ Mercedes me Charge

Mercedes me Charge also allows access to the quick-charging stations of the pan-European network IONITY. Especially over long distances, the short charging times make for a pleasant journey. With the IONITY package, Mercedes-Benz offers its EQC customers an attractive contractual model at a reduced charging price of 0.29 euros per charged kilowatt hour. EQC customers receive the IONITY package with no basic fee for one year. By 2020 IONITY will construct and operate around 400 quick-charging stations along the main traffic arteries in Europe. IONITY was founded in November 2017 as a joint venture between the BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, the Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.

Safe arrival: EQC optimised navigation

One the basis of numerous factors, the “EQC optimised navigation” function automatically plans the fastest route taking into account the shortest charging time – with due preference given to quick-charging stations. Factors taken into account include the current electric range, current power consumption, available charging stations and weather data. The driver does not necessarily need to charge the vehicle fully, but can do this flexibly based on the total travelling time. The route planning also responds dynamically to changes.

Always at the ideal temperature: pre-entry climate control

This ensures that the vehicle interior is already at the desired temperature on departure. It can be programmed directly via MBUX or via the Mercedes me app. A sophisticated system with a heat pump and electric heater boosters cools or preheats the interior. It also offers the additional option of specifically warming the driver’s seat or all the seats.

SOURCE: Daimler