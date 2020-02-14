Regular service operations in the South Pacific

The bus company Carsud in New Caledonia has put 24 new Setra S 416 LE business low entry buses into service for the first time. The vehicles, along with 12 new Sprinter City 35 models, will be used on the Taneo public transport routes connecting the suburbs with the capital Nouméa on the main island of Grande Terre. The buses are equipped for disabled passengers and have USB ports, Wi-Fi connectivity and a passenger information system on board. More than 9000 passengers a day use the services of the regular service operator which has a fleet of 50 vehicles at its disposal. The archipelago of New Caledonia is a French overseas territory and lies around 1500 kilometres east of Australia in the South Pacific.

SOURCE: Daimler