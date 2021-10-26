Record recruitment drive for Bentley as biggest-ever trainee intake announced for 2022

Highest number of early careers opportunities available at company headquarters in Crewe

Bentley Motors today announced the company’s biggest-ever intake of trainees for 2022. A phased recruitment drive starting today on www.bentleycareers.com will see a total of 113 new recruits beginning their careers at Bentley headquarters in Crewe, working across all sectors of the business.

The future talent will consist of apprentices, undergraduates and graduates, all joining the most sought-after, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The successful individuals will take up positions in departments such as Lean Manufacturing, Marketing and Communications, Systems and Electrical Engineering and Business Management.

Additionally, around 20 per cent of the intake will be in digital skills such as software engineering and data science, as Bentley focuses on developing the skillsets required to help shape the company’s ambitious Beyond100 strategy.

As part of the recruitment phase, Bentley will host virtual outreach activities at a number of universities around the UK offering career insights and the opportunity to speak to current Bentley colleagues on the early career programmes.

Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors, commented:

“The automotive industry is going through unprecedented change – we are transforming and so are those around us. That’s why we are committed to continuing our focus on our early careers intake and developing the future talent that will help transform our future skills requirements. These colleagues will play a key role as we evolve our entire operations to lead sustainable luxury mobility into the future.”

Bentley’s future is underpinned by ambitious targets set out in last year’s ground-breaking Beyond100 strategy. The company plans to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility, reinventing every aspect of its business. This includes becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and moving to full electrification through its full model range in the same timeframe.

To help design and build these Bentleys of the future, the company will focus on greater diversity, upskilling in some areas and attracting a wide range of the best talent from all walks of life, including digital innovators and creative thinkers.

In January, Bentley was again recognised for the tenth consecutive year as a Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed Top Employers Institute – the only car brand to feature on the elite list. The Institute recognises employers globally who make every effort to continuously improve colleague experiences through digital transformation, enhance recruitment processes, as well as nurturing and developing talent.

Commenting on the valuable experience gained through the programme, Niamh Frogley, a Data Science Degree Apprentice, said:

“The early careers programmes at Bentley allow individuals to work on challenging and rewarding projects that contribute towards the achievement of the company’s strategy, alongside earning their qualifications. We as apprentices are valued for the diverse insights we bring to the company. I have recently finished my Level 4 Data Analyst apprenticeship with Bentley and subsequently started a Degree apprenticeship in Data Science – the business believes in my ability and is willing to support my development.”

